Marshawn Lynch Went 'Beast Mode' For His Seattle Seahawks Comeback, Secret Training Regime

Marshawn Lynch's exceptional comeback to Seattle Seahawks came a bit earlier than excepted as the Seahawks were two running backs down after their Sunday NFL clash. It is, however, reported that Lynch got a gist that his side may need him back beforehand and started the preparation of his comeback a couple of weeks earlier. Lynch who is also known as "Beast Mode", made a name for himself in Seattle and was out of action for 14 months. Marshawn Lynch's long-time coach, Tareq Azim, informed that Lynch underwent 16 sessions in the span of eight days in San Francisco.

Don’t believe me? Here’s @tareqazim trying to make up for the 14 months Marshawn Lynch didn’t get hit. pic.twitter.com/OEXWNR9ZJY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2019

Marshawn Lynch goes 'Beast Mode' ahead of Seattle Seahawks return

Marshawn Lynch played his last two seasons with Oakland Raiders and returned to the NFL for Seattle Seahawks. Tareq Azim, who also has experience in boxing and mixed martial arts, informed that Marshawn Lynch went 'hood' on preparation. The sessions were a hardcore one as Azim made Marshawn Lynch go through some aggressive core workout. Both, Azim and Marshawn Lynch went through a muscular and cardiovascular fortitude which focused a lot on "activation and acclimation".

And how are Marshawn Lynch’s feet at age 33? Glad you asked. pic.twitter.com/fI3sQQc5VD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2019

As mentioned on NFL's official website, Azim stated, "The one thing I can tell you is you can be 100 per cent certain that Marshawn Lynch well aware of what his body can and can't do," The coach further stated that Marshawn Lynch made a choice to contribute to a team and a city that's given him a lot. According to Azim, Marshawn Lynch's true test of anything is going to be this week. He added, "If anybody can do it -- it's the reason he's called Beast Mode, right?"

