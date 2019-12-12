NFL Salary Cap Could Hit $200 Million Mark In Upcoming 2020 Season: Reports

According to the US-based reports, the salary cap of NFL 2020 season is expected to be on the scale of $196.8 million to $201.2 million. If the said news is true, then it will be the seventh consecutive season that NFL cap has increased of at least by $10 million. The NFL salary for the 2019 season was around $188.2 million. In 2015, the cap was a reported sum of $143.3 million and if the range tops $200 million in 2020, then it will see an approx growth of 40% from 2015.
