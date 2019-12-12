NFL Salary Cap Could Hit $200 Million Mark In Upcoming 2020 Season: Reports

According to the US-based reports, the salary cap of NFL 2020 season is expected to be on the scale of $196.8 million to $201.2 million. If the said news is true, then it will be the seventh consecutive season that NFL cap has increased of at least by $10 million. The NFL salary for the 2019 season was around $188.2 million. In 2015, the cap was a reported sum of $143.3 million and if the range tops $200 million in 2020, then it will see an approx growth of 40% from 2015.

NFL salary cap

On December 10, 2019, all the NFL owners gathered for a meeting in Dallas and the club owners were handed the estimated cap for the final season of the current collective bargaining agreement. One of the topics discussed in the meeting was about the negotiation related to a new labour deal. The updated salary-cap for the new season is only released when free agencies discuss it with the official new league every year in March. In 2011, the reported cap was $120.4 million, which was the first year of the labour deal. The cap has since increased by approx 65% from 2011 till 2019.

