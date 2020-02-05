Mookie Betts Net Worth, Salary And Move To Los Angeles Dodgers From Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts is a popular outfielder for the Boston Red Sox of the MLB. He is considered as one of the most dynamic power-speed threats in the game right now. In 2018, Betts became the first player in the history of Major League to ever win the Most Valuable Player, Silver Slugger, and Gold Glove awards in a single season.

Mookie Betts trade: Mookie Betts net worth

Mookie Betts has a net worth that stands at an estimated $6 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Mookie Betts trade: Mookie Betts heading to LA Dodgers in a blockbuster trade with Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have recently agreed on a three-team trade deal with Dodgers and Minnesota Twins that will send outfielder Mookie Betts to Dodgers, according to several sources, though the deal has not been finalised. The report also adds that the move will clear $59 million in 2020 salaries for Red Sox, with Betts due $27 million, though the Red Sox are expected to transfer money to Dodgers in the said deal. The Red Sox had previously tried to sign Betts to a long-term contract in the past, but the deal could not be finalised. It is now left to be seen if they can keep the outfielder once he becomes a free agent at season’s end.

As reported by Spotrac, Mookie Betts has a 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers which is worth $27 million. This includes $27 million in guaranteed money, and an annual average salary of the same figure.

Mookie Betts has posted a 141 OPS+ and has accumulated 24 Wins Above Replacement during the last three seasons, as confirmed by Baseball-Reference. He was also able to average 28 home runs and 24 stolen bases during the time, making him one of the league's most dynamic power-speed threats.

Image credits: Instagram | Mookie Betts