Mookie Betts Trade Hits Roadblock As Boston Red Sox Reconsider Mega-deal

The blockbuster three-team trade deal involving former MVP Mookie Betts appears to have hit a stumbling block over the medical records of Brusdar Graterol.

Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Dodgers fans will have to wait to see the Mookie Betts trade go through, it appears. Just under a week after news of the potential Mookie Betts trade to the Dodgers emerged, the deal has hit a stumbling block. The Boston Red Sox are reportedly breeding apprehension over the medical records of 21-year-old Minnesota Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol, who was slated to join the Red Sox. 

Mookie Betts trade hits stumbling block over Brusdar Graterol

As part of the three-team trade deal that would involve the Boston Red Sox, the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Red Sox agreed to trade Mookie Betts to the Dodgers with Twins right-hander Brusdar Graterol heading to Boston. However, the Mookie Betts trade deal now appears to have hit a roadblock over concerns from the Red Sox camp. They are not so sure about the medical records of Graterol. As a result, the Red Sox could look to alter the deal in order to push it over the line. 

According to The Athletic, "movement has been slow" in the talks between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox reportedly have an issue with what they say on the medical records of the 21-year-old prospect. The Tommy John surgery Graterol underwent in 2016 appears to be the issue. After the surgery came to light, Boston now see Graterol as a reliever on their roster. They earlier viewed him as a player who would compete for a spot in the starting rotation.

Brusdar Graterol is just one of the two players heading to Boston as Red Sox fans come to grips with the answer to the question, "Is Mookie Betts leaving Boston?" LA Dodgers' Alex Verdugo is reportedly the other player who will make his way to Boston. As opposed to the medical records of Graterol, there appears to be no medical issue with Verdugo even though he did not play after August 4 last season due to a back/oblique/core issue. As a domino effect of the Mookie Betts trade deal, the deal to send outfielder Joc Pederson to the LA Angels also remains in limbo. 

