Boston Red Sox Set Arbitration Record By Handing Mookie Betts $27 Million Contract

'Crisis Averted And Arbitration Avoided' must be the top feeling going around the Boston Red Sox camp this past week. At the arbitration deadline, Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a record-breaking deal that will see the star outfielder spend one season at Fenway Park. The reported value of $27 million is the highest single-season arbitration contract ever. The previous best was Nolan Arenado's deal with the Colorado Rockies, which was reported to be $26 million.

Red Sox, Mookie Betts avoid arbitration with a 1-year, $27 million deal, breaking Nolan Arenado's record of $26 million in 2019, per @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/IwX6zL4ocA — MLB (@MLB) January 10, 2020

Mookie Betts contract sets arbitration record

During the previous off-season, Nolan Arenado's agreed a $26 million deal with the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies then handed him an 8-year deal worth a reported $260 million. Mookie Betts' $27 million contract has now set the arbitration record in the Major League Baseball (MLB). Mookie Betts was the 2018 American League MVP, a four-time MLB All-Star and also finished 8th in the MVP voting this season.

The #RedSox today agreed to terms with five players on one-year contracts for the 2020 season, thus avoiding salary arbitration: Matt Barnes, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Heath Hembree, and Brandon Workman. — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 10, 2020

Chaim Bloom took over as the Boston Red Sox President after Dave Dombrowski was fired earlier in September 2019. With Bloom's appointment, there was a certain cloud of uncertainty floating over the Red Sox. However, considering the fact that the Red Sox administration has handed Mookie Betts the record deal, that cloud will somewhat be lifted this year. Betts returns to Boston with a reputation of having won the Golden Glove in each of the last four seasons. The Red Sox also roped in outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr, relief pitchers Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes and Heath Hembree on 1-year deals that are reported to be worth a combined $19 million.

Mookie Betts contract: What is MLB arbitration?

According to the official MLB website, players who have between 3 and 6 years of experience in the MLB are eligible for arbitration, provided they do not have a contract in place for the upcoming season. MLB players who have between two and three years of experience in the competition are also eligible for arbitration. In such circumstances, these players are categorized as "Super Two" players. The players and franchises in the MLB then negotiate contracts and salaries based on similar players who have signed contracts in recent seasons. A player's salary can both, be increased or be cut in MLB arbitration. The cap for the maximum cut is set at 20 percent.

