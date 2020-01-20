Patrick Mahomes' Lightning Touchdown Sees Him Anointed As NFL's Best QB; Watch

The regular-season headlines about the league’s best quarterback were dominated by Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. The Ravens were the trailblazers in the regular season, racing to a league-best 14-2 record. A shock defeat to giant-killers Tennessee Titans, however, ended their postseason. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs then took over to secure a trip to Miami for Super Bowl 2020.

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZC8Ts5dHqK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

Patrick Mahomes' touchdown leads Chiefs to 35-25 win over Tennessee Titans

The AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Titans saw the Chiefs stamp their authority at the Arrowhead Stadium. Led by Patrick Mahomes’ dominating numbers, the Chiefs booked a trip to Super Bowl 2020 on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) in convincing fashion. The numbers from the Chiefs’ two postseason games tell an enchanting tale.

In two games this postseason, Patrick Mahomes has done it all 🚀



- 721 total yards

- 9 total TD

- 0 turnovers

- 2 comeback wins

- 1 trip to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/crlmRQyaO5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2020

In the impressive comeback win over the Houston Texans and the authoritative win over a Titans side fresh off victories against the Patriots and the Ravens, Patrick Mahomes amassed a total of 721 yards, nine touchdowns and led the Chiefs to two comeback wins. While they may not have overturned as large a deficit as the game against the Texans, the win over the Titans was, regardless, a comeback win. The Titans outscored the Chiefs in the opening period of play. However, Patrick Mahomes showed that he wasn’t too far behind Lamar Jackson by completing 23 of his 25 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He then completed his highlight reel by beating two Titans players on the sideline and making his way upfield by leaving three more of the Titans’ defence in his wake for a run that spanned close to 64 yards.

Patrick Mahomes’ abilities with his feet take Titans’ defence by surprise

The NFL is accustomed to seeing Patrick Mahomes carve open opposition defence with his arm. However, thanks to some startlingly lax defending from the Titans, Patrick Mahomes' touchdown showed that his scrambling ability is also a force to be reckoned with. Interestingly, his 64-yard rushing run was also the longest by a quarterback in the NFL’s postseason history, overtaking forgotten man Colin Kaepernick’s 56-yard run in 2013.

Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson signify change of guard

Lamar Jackson may be the runaway favourite for the MVP award, but Patrick Mahomes’ postseason showing will be remembered for years to come. The likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, had little effect on the postseason proceedings. The Packers were trailing 27-0 in the opening two quarters, with Raheem Mostert wreaking havoc against the Packers. During the Titans vs Chiefs game, Patrick Mahomes led the charge, blazing through a Titans defence that managed to stifle the threat of MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and, in the earlier game, Tom Brady.

Aaron Rodgers tried his best to get the score back to a respectable deficit during the Packers vs 49ers game. However, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback could do little as the 49ers romped to a victory on the back of an old-school approach rarely seen this season. Which begs the question, is time running out for Aaron Rodgers? Tom Brady has arguably cemented his status as the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. The six-time Super Bowl champion was, however, not at the height of his powers this season. With Tom Brady in his twilight years and Aaron Rodgers missing out on the Super Bowl once again, are the likes of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes paving the way for the new guard in the NFL?

