NFL Draft 2020 To Be GLAMOROUS Affair In Las Vegas At Fountains Of Bellagio

The NFL is coming to Las Vegas and it is not just because of the relocation of the Raiders to the Allegiant Stadium. The 85th NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, the NFL confirmed earlier this week. The Fountains of Bellagio will be the venue for the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas NFL Draft. The NFL Draft 2020 will be held from April 23-25.

NFL announced plans of NFL Draft 2020 for Las Vegas Strip at Fountains of Bellagio

The stage for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio. The players will be transported to the stage by boat. pic.twitter.com/8sVl8p2ZBx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

Free immersive activities and live entertainment and performances will be a part of the show at the Las Vegas NFL Draft. NFL Executive Vice President Peter O'Reilly said that "embracing Las Vegas' unique energy and iconic locations as the backdrop for NFL Draft 2020 will further elevate this growing event". "We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration for our fans, the incoming prospects and our partners, as we kick off the NFL's next 100 years.", the NFL Executive Vice President concluded.

The official Twitter account of the Oakland Raiders released a first look at the Las Vegas NFL Draft event this week. The renderings by the Raiders showcased a red carpet area that will be located on the fountains in front of the Bellagio Hotel. NFL fans will also be allowed to witness the glitz and glamour of the red carpet festivities from the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Red carpet on the fountains of the Bellagio? ✓

Main stage next to Caesars Forum & Link High Roller 🎡 ✓



The 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is going to be something special. pic.twitter.com/XbN3K7K022 — The Raiders (@Raiders) January 21, 2020

Joe Burrow to be the main attraction in the Las Vegas NFL Draft in April

Joe Burrow had, what could be termed as arguably the best season for a quarterback in the history of the NCAA. Joe Burrow broke the single-season passing touchdown record (60), while also leading the LSU Tigers to set the single-season points record (726) in the process. The star quarterback also snapped up the Heisman Trophy earlier last year. Should the Cincinnati Bengals choose to keep their No. 1 pick in the Las Vegas NFL Draft, there is a high possibility of the Bengals drafting Joe Burrow. With the NFL's recent announcement, fans will be able to witness Joe Burrow being ferried to the stage in the waters of the Fountains of Bellagio.

When is NFL Draft 2020?

NFL Draft 2020 will be held from April 23-25. The Las Vegas NFL Draft will kick off with the official NFL Draft Red Carpet event on the Fountains of Bellagio. The Las Vegas NFL Draft will also feature the Draft Red Carpet Stage event, a Las Vegas-esque addition to the opening event.

NFL Draft 2020 tickets info

The NFL Draft Experience will be open to football fans in Las Vegas. The event is a free, three-day football festival highlighted by interactive games, the Vince Lombardi Trophy, autograph sessions with NFL players and legends, giveaways and the NFL Shop. The event will also feature special performances by Las Vegas talent, along with interactive NFL-themed experiences.

