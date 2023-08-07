The richest people in the world are ready to take on new experiences in their lives. Famous businessman and owner of the “X” Elon Musk, is set to face the creator of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, in a “cage fight.” The famous billionaires will try their hands combat sports for the first time, as they announced the bout last month.

Elon Musk updates the audience on the fight, and Mark Zuckerberg responds with flair

On Sunday, Elon Musk made an unexpected announcement in which he detailed his desire to engage in a "cage fight" with Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Musk announced that X, formerly known as Twitter, would live stream the match. Additionally, he said that all event revenues would go to a non-profit that supports the veterans.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

On his brand-new microblogging network, Threads, Zuckerberg quickly reacted, voicing doubts about X's dependability in generating donations for charitable causes. He advised looking into other, more reliable venues for humanitarian purposes.

When did the Zuck vs Musk clash fuel up?

The competition between the two billionaire businessmen intensified when Mark Zuckerberg's Meta introduced the Threads platform, directly challenging Musk's projects. Musk tweeted an invitation to a cage bout for Zuckerberg on June 20, which is when the saga began. Zuckerberg eagerly accepted the challenge and requested the venue for the fight. Musk proposed the Las Vegas Octagon, a popular location for MMA championship fights.

Since the announcement, social media has become awash in rumours and debates, with many users placing bets on the likely winner. Despite Musk's height advantage, Zuckerberg was the overwhelming favourite in this fictitious cage match due to his experience in combat and jiu-jitsu.

The fight hasn't been scheduled as of yet, but if it takes place, Las Vegas is the venue where the fights will happen. Elon Musk has been aggressively training for the match, claiming that he works out by lifting weights at the office because he doesn't have time to go to the gym. The entire globe is eager to find out on whether the verbal spat between the two titans will turn into a real-life combat sports clash.