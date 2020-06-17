Myles Garrett Showcases His Strength With An Impressive 655 Lbs Deadlift During Workout

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is arguably one of the fittest players in the NFL. Despite being hit with a ban for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his helmet and subsequently spending the last three months in lockdown, Myles Garrett appears fitter and stronger than ever. The 24-year-old regularly posts snippets of his impressive workout routine on social media, and he followed that trend with another short video of him deadlifting a whopping 655 lbs this week.

Myles Garrett deadlift, Myles Garrett workout

The Browns star shared the video to his Instagram story where he did three repetitions of the exercise with relative ease. For his setup, Myles Garrett used a hex bar which reduces the distance the body would have to travel from the ground to his waist. Nevertheless, lifting 655 lbs (297 kg) with such ease highlights Garrett's immense strength and his love for a heavy workout as he gears up to put a wretched 2019 season behind him.

Myles Garrett deadlifting 655 lbs (to Prince) via his IG pic.twitter.com/n1uLp1r0sW — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 16, 2020

Garrett was handed an indefinite suspension last season for striking Mason Rudolph with his helmet. Back in February, he was reinstated by the NFL after missing the final six games of the Browns' 2019 season. Last season, Garrett played 10 games and registered 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has so far registered 30.5 sacks, 104 tackles and six forced fumbles in three seasons with the Browns. Cleveland Browns will begin their NFL 2020 preseason campaign against Chicago Bears on August 15. Their first game of the upcoming season will see them go up against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13.

Myles Garrett suspension

Myles Garrett workout

Ahead of his NFL return in the 2020 season, reports suggest Garrett has been dedicating himself to the gym in order to maintain his peak fitness. Previously, it was reported that Garrett had a wild workout routine and would be ready to take the field whenever called upon. Myles Garrett is reportedly working out five times a week, which, according to his Instagram posts, involves a lot of heavy lifting and compound exercises. According to NFL records, the Myles Garrett height and weight numbers are listed at 1.93m (6ft3) at 272 lbs (123kg).

Snippets of Myles Garrett's workout routine

HE’S BACK IN THE LAB!!!!!



Let’s go 9️⃣5️⃣!! Can’t wait to see him back on the field! #Browns | 🎥:@MylesLGarrett IG pic.twitter.com/s5cFG5ItPL — BrownsAccess (@BrownsAccess) January 15, 2020

Image Courtesy: Myles Garrett Instagram