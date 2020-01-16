The Debate
Myles Garrett Shares INSANE Workout Routine On Social Media, Prepares For NFL Comeback

other sports

Myles Garrett is currently serving a suspension after he hurled a helmet at Steelers' Mason Rudolph. He shared a video revealing his insane workout routine.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, who is currently serving a suspension, posted his recent workout routine on Instagram. While he hopes to be back in the NFL in the upcoming season, Garrett is making sure he remains in peak fitness despite being away from the game.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr. Hilariously 'smacks' Police Officer During LSU's Locker Room Celebration

Myles Garrett's suspension

Myles Garrett, 24, was hit with an indefinite suspension from the NFL in November 2019 after he was involved in a brawl during Bowns 21-7 win over Pittsburgh Steelers on November 14 (November 15 IST). Garrett snatched Steelers quarterback Mark Rudolph's helmet and hit him over the head with it.

Also Read | Myles Garrett Alleges Mason Rudolph Hurled Racial Slur At Him Before Outrageous NFL Brawl

Garrett sat out the final six games of the Browns season with the suspension. Browns were 2-4 (win-loss) without the 24-year-old. They finished third in American Football Conference Northern Division (AFC-North) and subsequently missed out on a playoff berth. 

Also Read | Myles Garrett Appeals Indefinite Suspension After Browns Vs Steelers Fight: Report

Despite being handed an indefinite suspension, multiple reports suggest that Myles Garrett will likely be back before the start of next season. Garrett has been relatively off the radar since being suspended. However, he did make an appearance at a Lakers game earlier this month along with Rich Paul and Maverick Carter. 

According to his recent Instagram post, Garrett is utilising his time away from the team by taking his fitness up a notch. Browns safety Damarious Randall recently stated that Garrett has a wild workout routine would be ready to return at any time. Speaking to the Akron Beacon-Journal, Randall revealed that Garrett works out 5 times a day and is working very hard to improve his strength.

Also Read | NFL Brawl: NFL Or WWE? Browns’ Myles Garrett Swings Helmet, Smacks Steelers’ Mason Rudolph

Published:
COMMENT
