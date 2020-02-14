The Debate
Myles Garrett Lashes Out At Mason Rudolph, Accuses Him Of Using A Racial Slur

other sports

Myles Garrett has made some sensational claims against Mason Rudolph. He claimed that the latter used a racial slur to instigate him last year.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Myles Garrett

The return of Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett has sent fans into a tizzy. Myles Garrett has been on the sidelines since November 2019. He was handed an 'indefinite' ban by NFL authorities for an incident involving Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Mason Rudolph. However, Myles Garrett has made some sensational claims against Mason Rudolph since that incident. He claimed that the latter used a racial slur to instigate him last year.

Myles Garrett has been reinstated by NFL authorities

Myles Garrett says Mason Rudolph called him a 'Stupid N-word'

In a recent interview wth ESPN, Myles Garrett claimed that Mason Rudolph used racial slurs against him. The Browns star said, "When he said it, it kind of sparked something, but I still tried to let it go and still walk away. But once he came back, it kind of reignited the situation. And not only have you escalated things past what they needed to be with such little time in the game left, now you're trying to re-engage and start a fight again. It's definitely not entirely his fault, it's definitely both parties doing something that we shouldn't have been doing. I don't say the N-word, whether it's with 'a' [or] 'er.' To me personally, just shouldn't be said, and whether it's by family, friends, anyone. I don't want to use it because I don't want [people to] find that appropriate around me for anyone to use."

Myles Garrett seems happy to be back in the NFL with Cleveland Browns

Published:
COMMENT
