Nate Diaz Calls Out Dustin Poirier After UFC 257 Win, Mocks Conor And Khabib

Nate Diaz wasted no time in calling out Dustin Poirier after the Diamond defeated Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 257. Poirier avenged his UFC 178 loss to McGregor as he stopped the Irishman with a barrage of lefts and rights, becoming the first man to KO the former UFC double champion. Because of his spectacular performance, Poirier received praise from many, including McGregor, who showed interest in fighting the Diamond again.

However, Nate Diaz - who was the first man to defeat Conor McGregor in the UFC (via submission) - was not so thrilled with the UFC 257 headliner. After the bout, the Stockton Slugger took to Twitter and wrote: “these guys all get finished all the time”. He then took aim at Poirier, claiming that he’s currently training to “whoop ur (Poirier’s) a** next. Be about it don’t talk about it”.

Nate Diaz slams Poirier, McGregor and Nurmagomedov

Apart from Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz also slammed current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from the sport a few months ago. Since announcing his retirement, Nurmagomedov has shown zero interest in coming back, with Poirier and other top lightweights wanting to fight for the title. After UFC 257, The Diamond seemed slightly upset that he hadn’t been crowned champion, despite defeating a top fighter like McGregor.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, accepted his loss but suggested that a third bout between him and Poirier should be for the vacant title. Diaz, meanwhile, took aim at all the three lightweights as he teased his UFC return on Twitter. “[Conor McGregor] and [Dustin Poirier] got choked on your face the other day by a guy (Khabib Nurmagomedov) that ran off and didn’t want none, especially with me. How you gonna fight for a title? I been here 14 years and no one can do me like that ever in life,” Diaz wrote.

Nate Diaz has some history with the three fighters, especially McGregor, who he faced twice in the UFC octagon. While Diaz won the first bout via submission at UFC 196, McGregor came out on top in the second bout at UFC 202 via unanimous decision. Diaz was then scheduled to fight Poirier at UFC 230 in 2018, but the bout fell apart just weeks before the event. As for Nurmagomedov, Diaz has often taken aim at the UFC lightweight champion on social media.

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter