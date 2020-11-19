Ne-Yo Tapped To Sing National Anthem At Much-awaited Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr Fight

With the date for the iconic Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight getting closer, the excitement has been building up amongst the fans and the athletes themselves. Many pundits have had their say on the outcome of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr clash, with the two icons themselves taking to social media to give fans a sneak peek into their preparations. The organizers of the event have left no stone unturned, with it now confirmed that boyhood Mike Tyson fan Ne-Yo would be performing the National Anthem before the main event.

Ne-Yo National Anthem appearance added to Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr performances list

TMZ Sports disclosed the news of Ne-Yo singing the National Anthem at the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight, with the development ensuring the presence of another star for the historic event. Until now, many stars, including Lil Wayne, French Montana, DaBaby, YG, Wiz Khalifa amongst others are set to take the stage during the blockbuster November 28 event. In addition to the star-studded lineup, the organizers have also gotten on board legendary ring announcer, Michael Buffer, who is known for his iconic "Let's Get Ready To Rumble" line. The American singer-songwriter also spoke to TMZ Sports, expressing his excitement at the opportunity.

The 41-year-old called the Mike Jones vs Roy Jones Jr fight one of the most noteworthy nights of the decade, as he admitted that it was an honour to sing the National Anthem on such an occasion. Ne-Yo further conceded that while he will be performing on the day, he looks forward to witnessing the once in a lifetime lineup later on. Notably, Ne-Yo is a huge Mike Tyson fan and in the past has revealed how Tyson was his favourite athlete while growing up.

Here is the complete Mike Tyson fight schedule

Both the athletes have been training hard ahead of the much-awaited fight and will finally take on each other on November 28. Tyson recently took to social media to show off his stunning transformation ahead of the fight, while Roy Jones Jr has been keeping up his fitness as well. The exhibition match will see legendary boxer Mike Tyson return to the ring and take on former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The fight is scheduled to begin at November 29 at 8:30 AM IST and will be available on a PPV basis on Triller.

Image Credits: AP