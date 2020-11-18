Mike Tyson Goes Old School, Shows Off His Physique While Wearing Iconic Black Trunks

The highly-anticipated exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr is just a few days away. The two boxing legends will collide in an 8-round bout on November 28, 2020, at Staples Center, Los Angeles. According to reports, the bout could become one of the biggest fights of 2020 - when comes to the PPV sales.

Both the fighters are aged beyond 50, but are still in great shape and appear ready to go to war. Since the announcement of the bout, both the fighters have posted various clips and pictures of their training on social media. Needless to say, the veterans look incredible and boast the same power, speed, and footwork they had in their golden days.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: Mike Tyson looks shredded in the latest pictures

Recently, to promote the event, Mike Tyson did a photoshoot where he once again showed of his shredded physique. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ was spotted wearing the short black trunks, which he used to don in his 20s. Though Mike Tyson still has the same power and speed as his bygone days, he has become wiser and would have a plan ready before entering the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr.

Two weeks out and @MikeTyson is yoked 👀 pic.twitter.com/VZ1Ebr1nmP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 16, 2020

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: Fans praise Tyson

After Mike Tyson posted the pictures on social media, fans from all over the world started comparing his current physique to how he used to look in his prime. While many called him an inspiration, others predicted that Mike Tyson will come out victorious on November 28. Until now the post has more than 1 million likes on Instagram and around 7000 comments.

“Can’t wait, no doubt it ends in spectacular fashion,” wrote Mike Tyson’s son Amir. “Biggest fight of the decade,” added Jake Paul, who’s scheduled to co-headline the Tyson vs Jones bout. The Problem Child is scheduled to face Nate Robinson in a six-round cruiserweight bout. According to various reports, the event will be officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and will also include bouts like Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter.

Mike Tyson back in the iconic short black trunks at age 54 ahead of his exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr on Nov 28th…



Tyson in 1986 Tyson in 2020 pic.twitter.com/irO1B83tIG — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 16, 2020

