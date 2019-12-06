New York Yankees Owner Hal Steinbrenner Believes Brett Gardner Would Be Perfect Fit

The New York Yankees are keen on cashing in on the free-agent market in the MLB off-season. Yankees are heavily linked with moves for star free-agents Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner also spoke highly of Brett Gardner.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner keen on re-signing Brett Gardner

"He checks all the boxes."



- Hal Steinbrenner on Brett Gardner.



Check out the full interview Monday. pic.twitter.com/uzyfi1pXoP — YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 29, 2019

Brett Gardner made $7.5 million in 2019 and hit 28 home runs, the most of his career, while playing in 141 games for the New York Yankees outfield. Gardner provides valuable veteran experience in the clubhouse and on the field. Hal Steinbrenner in an interview on Thursday spoke highly of free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner, who wants to come back to the Yankees and fill the hole in centre field after Aaron Hicks is ruled out till June from the Tommy John surgery. Hal Steinbrenner said that Gardner ticks all boxes with his offensive, defensive and leadership skills.

Easy decision: Hal Steinbrenner on renewing Aroldis Chapman's Yankees contract

According to American media reports, Hal Steinbrenner said that it wasn’t a difficult decision to extend Aroldis Chapman’s contract. Aroldis Chapman’s contract was boosted with the addition of a year and another $17.5 million. Hal Steinbrenner said that the New York Yankees would be a ‘lesser team’ without Chapman’s presence. Chapman posted 37 regular-season saves in 42 chances and gave up a two-run homer to Houston’s Jose Altuve that ended Game 6 of the ALCS and finished the Yankees’ season. Chapman, 32 in February, is signed through the 2022 season.

New York Yankees keeping all options open

When asked about how aggressively Yankees are going to pursue Stephen Strasburg or Gerrit Cole, Hal Steinbrenner refused to comment and said that he won't talk about any player in particular. Steinbrenner said that the New York outfit is going to keep all options open when pursuing trades in the MLB off-season. According to multiple reports, Yankees held talks with both Strasburg and Cole over the past week.

Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg in New York Yankees pinstripes?



Hal Steinbrenner joins @M_Marakovits to discuss NYY's offseason strategy. pic.twitter.com/aH3rsO6ac1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 3, 2019

