NFL 2020 Schedule Change To Delay Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Debut

The NFL 2020 pre-season schedule is set to have a different look after the league cut the duration by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The changes in the NFL schedule 2020 come after the league announced the Hall of Fame Game, which was originally scheduled for August 8, has also been cancelled. With the NFL preseason cancelled, fans will have to wait longer to catch the Tom Brady Buccaneers debut, which will mark the first time that the quarterback dons an NFL uniform other than that of the New England Patriots.

NFL preseason cancelled: NFL 2020 call off two weeks of preseason amidst coronavirus concerns

According to CBS Sports' NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the NFL 2020 schedule will see the cancellation of two weeks of the preseason. Week 1 and Week 4 of the preseason of the NFL schedule 2020 is set to be cancelled, with the rest of the preseason campaign is also in jeopardy due to the threat of the pandemic. La Canfora further reports that the league is still considering the possibility of cancelling the NFL 2020 season. The decision to cancel the preseason comes as little surprise, with the NFL leaving the option on the table since early June. With the NFL 2020 training camps mere weeks away, the NFL announced the decision to cancel the preseason and more changes are likely to be expected in the shortened season.

NFL preseason cancelled: NFL schedule 2020 to have more changes after the cancellation of preseason

I’m told teams will get one home and one away game in reshuffling of preseason. More specifics tomorrow. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 1, 2020

With the NFL cancelling Week 1 and Week 4 of the preseason, teams will play one home game and one away game during the shortened preseason schedule according to The Miami Herald. The NFL decided to cut Week 1 to give players and coaching staff more time to train, while Week 4 was cancelled as most regular starters don't feature in those games. With the NFL preseason cancelled, the NFL has also announced several changes over the past few weeks regarding the 2020 season. One of the changes includes that the first six to eight rows in every stadium will be blocked by a tarp and suggestions also include asking fans to sign waivers if they want to attend games, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

NFL schedule 2020: Tom Brady Buccaneers debut delayed with NFL preseason cancelled

One of the talking points in the build-up to the NFL 2020 season has been NFL icon Tom Brady's move from New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady spent his entire career with the Patriots since bursting onto the scene, leading them to nine Super Bowls and winning six of them in his 20 years with the franchise. After a storied career in Boston, the NFL veteran moved across to Florida in the offseason. The Buccaneers are without a Super Bowl title since 2002 and will hope that Tom Brady's arrival spurs them onto success. Brady's move also facilitated the arrival of one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history and Brady's former teammate, Rob Gronkowski.

(Image Credit: Bucs Instagram)