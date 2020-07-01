Tom Brady's Cheeky Reminder For Julian Edelman After WR Welcomes Cam Newton To Patriots

After Tom Brady hogged the NFL free agency spotlight for months before his move from New England Patriots to Tampa Bay Buccaneers was confirmed, it's time for another NFL MVP, Cam Newton, to make the headlines. The former No.1 overall draft pick was released by Carolina Panthers earlier this year. He reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots, with the media touting him to be the perfect replacement for Brady, if he can prove his fitness.

Cam Newton to Patriots: Tom Brady trolls Julian Edelman

Although the Cam Newton to Patriots move is yet to be officially confirmed, former and current NFL players have already flocked to social media to congratulate the 31-year-old. The Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman joined the bandwagon on Tuesday after he welcomed the quarterback to New England ahead of the 2020 season. However, Julian Edelman's welcome post was quickly greeted with a cheeky comment from the team's former quarterback Tom Brady.

Julian Edelman posted a picture of himself with a photoshopped Cam Newton in a Patriots uniform. He captioned his post: "Newton, Massachusetts,” with the hashtag #LetsWork.

Tom Brady responded to the post by dropping a comment reminding Edelman that Brady will still be his first quarterback.

Tom Brady's response to Julian Edelman's post about Cam Newton ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/jGig85yWIe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2020

While it was most likely a tongue-in-cheek comment from Tom Brady, the comeback was still quite an impressing one for the former Patriots quarterback. Julian Edelman, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2009, has played his entire career with the franchise with Brady as the starting quarterbacks. The duo was quite successful on the pitch, winning three Super Bowl titles together. Interestingly, all of Edelman's 36 receiving touchdowns came from Tom Brady's passes.

Later in the day, Cam Newton also responded to the welcome post from Julian Edelman.

With Brady leaving for the Buccaneers, Jullian Edelman will be looking for a new partnership with either Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham. If, as mentioned, Cam Newton can prove his fitness for head coach Bill Belichick, it could well be the former NFL MVP throwing for Edelman in the 2020 season. According to reports, Cam Newton will have to undergo a successful physical test with the franchise for the move to be officially confirmed.

(Image Credits: Julian Edelman Instagram Handle)