Antonio Brown To Buccaneers A 'real Possibility' With Tom Brady Keen On Controversial WR

The Antonio Brown trade to Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been on and off the rumour mill for several months now. With former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver looking for a return to the NFL, Tampa Bay was touted as a potential destination for NFL's most controversial athlete, especially after former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers earlier this year. While those rumours have been squashed multiple times by the Bucs hierarchy, the Buccaneers continue to remain linked with the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Bucs trade rumours: Antonio Brown trade to Bucs?

According to NFL executive turned analyst Michael Lombardi, the 'Antonio Brown trade to the Buccaneers' rumours have some weight behind them and Tampa will eventually change course and snap up the wide receiver. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Tampa makes another move,” Lombardi said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I wouldn’t be surprised now that New England got Cam (Newton), I wouldn’t be surprised if Tampa made another move.”

OH WOWWWWW@mlombardiNFL alludes HEAVILY that the @Buccaneers are going to sign @AB84



You think AB ends up a Buc this season? pic.twitter.com/e2Xhw3XA40 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 30, 2020

Michael Lombardi, who served as an executive at the New England Patriots believes the Buccaneers are not done with shopping for players ahead of the 2020 season and could make another blockbuster signing before the season commences in September. "I think there’s some chipping going on down there. I am just saying keep your antennas up," he added.

Antonio Brown to Bucs: Did Antonio Brown sign for Buccaneers?

Reports have suggested Antonio Brown could sign for the Buccaneers to reunite with former Patriots teammate Tom Brady. The wide receiver himself admitted back in March that he would be happy to sign a contract with the Buccaneers if the were to come calling. Brown said during an Instagram Q&A session that he would 'expeditiously' join the Bucs if an offer was made.

Although the rumours do point to one direction, Antonio Brown would still have to convince Bucs head coach Bruce Arians that he fits into his plans. Arians worked with Brown during his time as Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator in 2010. He squashed the rumours that the Bucs are looking to sign Brown, stating there is no room on the roster and the Bucs "probably" don't have enough money. “There’s no room, and probably not enough money, but it’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here," he told ESPN in March this year.

New #Bucs QB Tom Brady may want to bring Antonio Brown with him to Tampa Bay, but it doesn't sound like coach Bruce Arians enjoyed his previous time with AB. pic.twitter.com/HivirRnQAV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

Antonio Brown trade rumours

Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are the other teams linked with Antonio Brown. Brown has been training with the Seahawks back-up quarterback Geno Smith in the off-season, and reports suggest the franchise might make a move for him as a 'late-season addition'. Interestingly, Brown was also seen training with Russell Wilson this week.

