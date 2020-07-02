Antonio Brown Shares Video Of Him Working Out With Russell Wilson, Fuels Seahawks Rumours

With the 2020 NFL season nearing, free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to be linked with several NFL franchises. According to reports, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens have had "internal discussions" about the possibility of signing the former Raiders star. The seven-time Pro Bowler has himself fueled the 'Antonio Brown to Seahawks' rumours after he shared footage of him working out with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on social media this week.

Antonio Brown workout video: AB works out with Russell Wilson

The Antonio Brown workout video was shared to the wide receiver's Instagram handle where the 31-year-old was seen training with Russell Wilson. The footage shows Wilson spraying passes down the field with Antonio Brown doing what he does the best - receiving and running for a touchdown. The duo was working out in San Diego.

Antonio Brown trade rumours: Anotonio Brown to Seahawks?

The wide receiver has reportedly been putting extensive work in the gym as he looks to maintain peak fitness for an NFL team to come calling. Last month, the former New England Patriots star shared footage of him training with the Seahawks' back-up quarterback Geno Smith, further hinting that he might be trying to impress the NFL franchise ahead of the 2020 season.

According to NFL Network, the Antonio Brown trade to the Seahawks is a firm possibility since the organisation's hierarchy has discussed signing the 31-year-old. The Seahawks are reportedly looking at Brown as a 'late-season addition'. Reports also suggest Russell Wilson, who is coming off an MVP-calibre 2019 season, "would love" for the Seahawks to try and bring Brown to Seattle.

The Seahawks currently have D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Phillip Dorsett among wide receivers along with rookies Freddie Swain and Colby Parkinson. With five options already available for head coach Pete Caroll, it remains to be seen if the franchise looks to add another player for the same position.

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown continues to be linked to the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens. Rumours indicate Tampa Bay Buccanneers could also continue their offseason spending spree by offering Brown a way back into the league. Tom Brady, who played with Brown in New England, reportedly wants the Buccaneers to sign the wide receiver.

Antonio Brown is the only player in NFL history with six consecutive 100-reception seasons. The streak ended last season after he was released by the Patriots. He has registered 841 receptions, 11,263 receiving yards and 80 touchdowns in his career.

(Image Credits: AP)