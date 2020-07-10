NFL Bans Jersey Swap: Players Ridicule League's Latest Health & Safety Protocols

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is reportedly looking to implement various restrictions on player interaction during the 2020 NFL season. According to NFL Network, the league sent a memo to the teams on Wednesday night where it outlined the various game-day protocols for the upcoming season, which includes a ban on swapping jerseys after the game and several other restrictions on on-field interactions.

NFL bans jersey swap

Apart from the ban on exchanging jerseys post-game, players will be prohibited from breaching the 6-feet guidelines during the post-game celebrations for the entirety of the season. Also, the media will be banned from entering the locker rooms. Players and coaches on the sidelines won't be required to wear masks, but other members of the team (officials, chain/ball crews, medical staff) on the field will be required to wear "protective face coverings" at all times. Sharing of personal items while on the bench will also be prohibited. In order to keep a check on player health, the memo states no one (player or staff) with a body temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above will be allowed into the stadium on game days.

The ban on postgame jersey exchanges was included in NFL-NFLPA game-day protocols that clubs received last night. Other notable changes for 2020:



- On-field fan seating is prohibited.



- Both teams must travel to the stadium via bus.



- Media will be banned from the locker room. https://t.co/WizWrySFvU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 9, 2020

Reports indicate the protocols are still a "work in progress" and is yet to be approved by the league owners and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

NFL bans jersey swap: Players react

The initial response for the 'NFL bans jersey swap' from players has been far from positive. Players have generally ridiculed the NFL jersey swap ban, with many suggesting the 'NFL bans jersey swap' reports are nothing but a joke. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who serves as the vice president on the NFLPA, suggested the league is being hypocritical with the reports of the latest guidelines.

This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/fWefsUSVDc — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 9, 2020

Several other NFL players appeared to be on the same page as Richard Sherman. Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb tweeted "this has to be a joke," with a GIF of a confused Russell Westbrook.

Darius Slay, Stefon Diggs, Trai Turner, Byron Jones, Deshaun Watson, Zaire Franklin and others react to 'NFL bans jersey swap' reports:

So we can tackle each other for 60min but can’t exchange jersey that takes 2 mins😂😂😂 https://t.co/5RKq54T0mH — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 9, 2020

Man to Man coverage for four quarters lol there’s no way the rona ain’t floating around lol — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 9, 2020

They just making stuff up now, let’s address the real issues. Times ticking https://t.co/eFGfoJWK4W — Trai Turner (@trai_turner) July 9, 2020

Frustrating to hear the NFL has yet to address major issues regarding player health + safety with training being 2 weeks away. We just want to play football. Make it happen @NFL — Byron Jones (@Byron31Jump) July 9, 2020

thats DAMN SILLY bro.. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/QDOwn2G3bc — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 9, 2020

Then explain to me why are they allowing us to play at all? The other 4 quarters don’t matter.. I don’t understand so help me sir. https://t.co/LQDcLvKiYs — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 9, 2020

How you ban jersey swaps like we ain't running full speed into each other for 2 hours anyway 😂 — Zaire (@ZiggySmalls_) July 9, 2020

