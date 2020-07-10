Last Updated:

NFL Bans Jersey Swap: Players Ridicule League's Latest Health & Safety Protocols

The 'NFL bans jersey swap' reports have not been well-received by the players. Many have accused the league of 'hypocrisy' for restricting post-game activities.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is reportedly looking to implement various restrictions on player interaction during the 2020 NFL season. According to NFL Network, the league sent a memo to the teams on Wednesday night where it outlined the various game-day protocols for the upcoming season, which includes a ban on swapping jerseys after the game and several other restrictions on on-field interactions. 

Apart from the ban on exchanging jerseys post-game, players will be prohibited from breaching the 6-feet guidelines during the post-game celebrations for the entirety of the season. Also, the media will be banned from entering the locker rooms. Players and coaches on the sidelines won't be required to wear masks, but other members of the team (officials, chain/ball crews, medical staff) on the field will be required to wear "protective face coverings" at all times. Sharing of personal items while on the bench will also be prohibited. In order to keep a check on player health, the memo states no one (player or staff) with a body temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above will be allowed into the stadium on game days.

Reports indicate the protocols are still a "work in progress" and is yet to be approved by the league owners and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). 

NFL bans jersey swap: Players react 

The initial response for the 'NFL bans jersey swap' from players has been far from positive. Players have generally ridiculed the NFL jersey swap ban, with many suggesting the 'NFL bans jersey swap' reports are nothing but a joke. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who serves as the vice president on the NFLPA, suggested the league is being hypocritical with the reports of the latest guidelines.

Several other NFL players appeared to be on the same page as Richard Sherman. Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb tweeted "this has to be a joke," with a GIF of a confused Russell Westbrook. 

Darius Slay, Stefon Diggs, Trai Turner, Byron Jones, Deshaun Watson, Zaire Franklin and others react to 'NFL bans jersey swap' reports:

