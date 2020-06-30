Richard Sherman 'disgusted' With Cam Newton's Patriots Contract; OBJ, Brady React

The Cam Newton Patriots deal is largely being seen as a boom or bust in NFL circles. On the one hand, the Patriots are filling the void left by arguably the most accurate and most garlanded quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen with a former MVP. On the other, while Bill Belichick has praised the abilities of the mountain of a QB, Newton is making a comeback from major foot and shoulder injuries, in what could hold him back from expressing himself to the fullest on the gridiron. However, the fact that Newton went unsigned all the way till the end of June played a big part in the Patriots bringing him in on the cheap. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman had his say on the deal this week as the former Super Bowl winner took to Twitter to express his 'disgust' on the Cam Newton Patriots deal.

Richard Sherman on Cam Newton Patriots deal:

How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting https://t.co/eZycGL8qkZ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 29, 2020

While most NFL players to delighted to hear Cam Newton will be back in the NFL this season, Richard Sherman criticised the move after Patriots reportedly signed the quarterback on a "bare-minimum" deal. Richard Sherman pointed out the fact that quarterbacks with "less talent" and a less impressive resume are making $15 to $16 million every year. Cam Newton was himself on a reported $16.7 million contract with Carolina Panthers last season.

Cam Newton Patriots deal

According to reports, the Cam Newton Patriots deal has a base salary of $1.1 million which could rise up to $7.5 million if the quarterback hits all incentives. Even if Newton makes the maximum out of his contract, the former NFL MVP will still rank only 27th among NFL quarterbacks, according to Over The Cap. There are 18 quarterbacks in the NFL who make an average of more than $20 million per season. Teddy Bridgewater, who signed for the Panthers as a replacement for Newton will make a reported $21 million per season from his new contract. Bridgewater has made just six starts since the 2015 season.

It remains unknown whether the Patriots offer was the only one on the table for the 2015 MVP who was looking for a swift return to the NFL. Since being released by the Panthers in March, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 Draft remained unsigned for three months as his history with injuries was considered to be the sticking point for interesting teams. A shoulder injury followed by a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot meant Newton was restricted to just two appearances last season. Add to that the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Newton's value plummeted after the Panthers released him.

Cam Newton Patriots deal: Quarterback remains excited; NFL players react

On the flip side, the quarterback remains pumped for his move to the Patriots. Newton shared a short documentary/vlog to his YouTube channel where he thanked the Panthers and highlighted his rehab ahead of the upcoming season.

NFL players around the league congratulated the quarterback on securing a move to one of the top franchises in the league. The likes of Odell Beckham Jr, Christian McCaffrey, Melvin Gordon, Cameron Jordan and others reacted to Newton signing for the Patriots. Tom Brady, who left the Patriots for the Buccaneers, also reached out to Newton, per reports, after the 2015 MVP was signed as competition for Jarret Stidham.

Tom Brady reacts to Cam Newton signing #Patriots pic.twitter.com/8bfBHnOlJM — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 29, 2020

Couldn’t be happier for @CameronNewton! Patriots are getting a stud!! 👏👏👏 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 29, 2020

@CameronNewton U been workin! U deserve tht! SWEAAAAAH!!! 😭😭😭 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

We all saw it comin... 👀👀 AFC issues now 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ Healthy Newton a PROBLEM https://t.co/AWeJpwzolD — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 29, 2020

LETS GO CAM !!! — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) June 29, 2020

I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!

That's Real. Congratulations Cam! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020

