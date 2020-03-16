NFL CBA Proposal Approved As Penalties For Consuming Marijuana Reduced

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) have announced that players have voted to approve the new NFL CBA terms. With the NFLPA approving the labour terms, the new deal is reportedly set to run at least till 2030. One of the key inclusion in the new approved CBA proposal is the updated policy regarding the use of marijuana by the players.

As part of the new approved CBA, the NFL will no longer suspend players for positive marijuana tests 👀 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/lIkETTTtmH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2020

Updated NFL CBA marijuana use protocols

According to the statement released by the league, under the approved CBA proposal, there will be a significant reduction of penalties for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC - one of the identified cannabinoids in marijuana).

The statement further read that the league will eliminate 'suspensions solely based on positive tests'. Some of the other key changes to the drug policy are reducing the testing window from four months to just two weeks at the start of the training camp and an increase in the threshold for a positive test - 35 to 150 nanograms and violations for possession 'generally will not result in suspension'.

NFL CBA Terms: NFL CBA Marijuana and other drug testing protocols

The legal status of marijuana has continued to expand across the United States. 11 states have already legalised the use of marijuana while another 15 have decriminalised the recreational use of the drug. Last year, marijuana was decriminalised by the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee at the federal level.

With fellow leagues like the NHL and MLB adopting the new drug policy, the pressure on NFL was at an all-time high to update its traditional drug testing policies. The NFL finally responded by updating the drug violation protocols that would lead to a suspension.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant approves new drug testing protocols

KD approves pic.twitter.com/uF9p7JKO5E — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 15, 2020

What does CBA stand for in the NFL? Other Key NFL CBA terms

NFL's collective bargain agreement has been the labour negotiations between the team owners and the NFLPA. The new CBA proposal, which should be in effect from the 2020/21 NFL season, was approved with a 1019-959 majority on Saturday night (Sunday IST). Per the CBA proposal, the league format is set for an overhaul as it reportedly contains an option to increase the regular season to 17 games starting from the 2021/22 season. The upcoming season, however, could see the introduction of the 14-team playoff system (previously 12).

60 votes was the margin in which the NFL's new CBA passed.



There were 1,978 total votes. pic.twitter.com/QLLLQoIedi — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2020

