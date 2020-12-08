Utah Royals Moves To Kansas City, Sold To Group That Includes Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany

The National Women’s Soccer League announced on Monday that the Utah Royals will cease to exist, with the franchise moving to Kansas City. It was also announced that the Utah Royals have been sold to a capital management group which also includes the fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The development also means that women’s soccer is returning to Kansas City after a three-year absence.

Utah Royals move to Kansas City

According to media reports, the Utah Royals have been sold by Utah Soccer LLC to a majority female ownership group led by investment bankers Angie and Chris Long. The group also includes former pro soccer player and Patrick Mahomes fiancee Brittany Matthews. The sale of the Royals and the subsequent move means that all of the player rights, draft picks and other necessary assets will be transferred as well.

The sale of the franchise has been an ongoing development ever since the Utah Soccer LLC, the parent company that owns the Royals, Real Salt Lake, and Real Monarchs announced their decision to wind down operations. The same was set in motion was Dell Loy Hansen had agreed to sell it along with the Real Salt Lake franchise after he was accused of using racist language in a report posted by The Athletic.

However, the company in the statement also hinted that NWSL soccer could return to Utah as early as in 2023, albeit under new ownership. The said franchise will also be allowed to retain the Utah Royals name. Interestingly, the Royals had first come to Utah in 2018, after FC Kansas City was closed down. Playing in three seasons, the team failed to reach the playoffs in its first two campaigns. Despite going further in their last year, they were knocked out in the first round of the Challenge Cup earlier this year.

How much is Brittany Matthews' net worth?

Speaking about the news, Brittany Matthews talked about how as a former professional soccer player, she has huge respect for the athletes. She also expressed her excitement about the team’s future prospects, with Brittany Matthews admitting that she can’t wait to take the team back to Kansas City. A former soccer player, Brittany Matthews has made a name as a successful businesswoman over the past few years. The Patrick Mahomes fiancee runs a successful fitness page under the name of Fit Fashion as well. According to Very Celeb, Brittany Matthews' net worth is around $4 million.

