Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Celebrate Their Baby-shower In A Grand Manner

Kansas City Chefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are all set to welcome their first baby together. Recently, there was a baby-shower held for the new mother-to-be, for which Patrick Mahomes went “all-out”. Read further ahead to know more about how Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews celebrated their baby-shower.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Brother Flaunts Incredible Basketball Skills, NBA Fans Take Notice

Brittany Matthews' baby-shower

Regardless of the global pandemic, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews celebrated their baby-shower in a grand manner. The 25 years old fitness trainer looked overjoyed in the pictures from her party that made way to the social media. Looking at the Instagram stories that were being shared on Brittany Matthews’ official Instagram handle, many fans and followers got fumed because of the fact that Brittany Matthews made so many people travel across in an aeroplane and is holding such a large public gathering, in spite of the Coronavirus cases increasing.

Source: BrittanyMatthews Instagram

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Reveals Unusual Love For Ketchup, Uses It With Turkey And Ham

To give it back to these people who kept on criticising her for holding her baby-shower this way, Brittany Matthews claimed in one of her photos that everyone who attended the party had been quarantined and even tested before they could attend the baby-shower. She said, “Everyone has quarantines and been COVID tested for my baby shower”. Further, the mom-to-be added, “Thankful to have amazingly close friends & family that will stay safe for the sake of me & baby girl”.

Source: BrittanyMatthews Instagram

Also Read | Tom Brady Impressed With Patrick Mahomes' "tremendous" Four-year Career

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews revealed the sex of their baby just a couple of weeks ago. They had recruited two dogs in order to walk down a white colour aisle, as the colour of the dog’s paw reveals the sex. The dog’s paws were pink in colour, revealing the sex of the baby to be a female. For her baby-shower, Brittany Matthews wore a pink colour satin gown, that completely fit the theme of the baby shower. Her gown had a very deep V-neckline and a long slit at the front left side of her gown. She wore shimmery heels under her outfit and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition.

Source: BrittanyMatthews Instagram

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Hits Out At JPP After Complaint Over Roughing The Passer Penalty

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have been together ever since they were teenagers. The two announced their engagement early in September 2020. It was only last month (November 2020) when the couple revealed to everyone, including their parents, that they are expecting a baby.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.