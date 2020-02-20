NFL Draft 2020: Miami Dolphins Lead Cap Space With Gaping Holes To Fill

The road back to respectability in terms of a win-loss record will be a long and arduous journey for the Miami Dolphins. Having finished the 2019 NFL season with just five wins, Miami Dolphins' head coach Brian Flores has an extensive rebuilding job on his hands. However, the Dolphins cap space section holds considerable promise this season. It could, quite possibly, smoothen the transition. With the NFL Draft 2020 around the corner, here's a look at the NFL teams with the most cap space.

NFL teams with the most cap space

Most cap space NFL 2020 NFL Teams Cap Space (according to Spotrac) Miami Dolphins $89 million Indianapolis Colts $86 million Buffalo Bills $80 million

The Miami Dolphins cap space section currently clocks in at somewhere around a reported $89 million. The figure, therefore, holds promise as coach Brian Flores looks to get the team going in his second season in charge.

Top 10 quarterbacks worth pursuing in free agency/2020 NFL Draft:



3) Joe Burrow

5) Tom Brady



FULL: https://t.co/3WAPiPbtoP (via @DCarr8) pic.twitter.com/2NM3wLn2IC — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 19, 2020

In second place in the list of the NFL teams with the most cap space are the Indianapolis Colts. They have a cap space reading a reported $86 million. Unlike the Dolphins, however, the Colts do not have too many holes to fill. The team that comes second in the 'most cap space NFL 2020' list is now touted to rope in veteran quarterbacks who enter free agency in the off-season. It includes players like Phillip Rivers and, if circumstances permit, Tom Brady.

The 'most cap space NFL 2020' section sees the Buffalo Bills come in third at $80 million. The pressing question of tight end Tyler Kroft remains even if the Bills were to move up in the 'Most cap space NFL 2020' section. Releasing Kroft would save the Bills close to $5 million, but it would also mean giving a larger role to second-year tight end Dawson Knox.

The stage for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio. The players will be transported to the stage by boat. pic.twitter.com/8sVl8p2ZBx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

When is the NFL Draft 2020?

'When is the NFL Draft 2020,' fans are asking as their teams look to snap up NFL prospects in the NFL Draft 2020. The NFL Draft will take place on April 25 and will conclude on April 27. The NFL Draft 2020 will be held in Las Vegas at Fountains of Bellagio.

