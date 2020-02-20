The Debate
NFL Draft 2020: Miami Dolphins Lead Cap Space With Gaping Holes To Fill

The NFL Draft 2020 will take place at the end of April. With a number of prospects like Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa up for grabs, cap space is crucial.

The road back to respectability in terms of a win-loss record will be a long and arduous journey for the Miami Dolphins. Having finished the 2019 NFL season with just five wins, Miami Dolphins' head coach Brian Flores has an extensive rebuilding job on his hands. However, the Dolphins cap space section holds considerable promise this season. It could, quite possibly, smoothen the transition. With the NFL Draft 2020 around the corner, here's a look at the NFL teams with the most cap space.

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020: Ohio State Buckeyes' Edge Rusher Chase Young Leads Non-QB Pack

NFL teams with the most cap space

NFL Teams Cap Space (according to Spotrac)
Miami Dolphins

 $89 million
Indianapolis Colts

$86 million
Buffalo Bills

 $80 million

The Miami Dolphins cap space section currently clocks in at somewhere around a reported $89 million. The figure, therefore, holds promise as coach Brian Flores looks to get the team going in his second season in charge.

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020 To Be GLAMOROUS Affair In Las Vegas At Fountains Of Bellagio

In second place in the list of the NFL teams with the most cap space are the Indianapolis Colts. They have a cap space reading a reported $86 million. Unlike the Dolphins, however, the Colts do not have too many holes to fill. The team that comes second in the 'most cap space NFL 2020' list is now touted to rope in veteran quarterbacks who enter free agency in the off-season. It includes players like Phillip Rivers and, if circumstances permit, Tom Brady. 

Also Read | Joe Burrow Draft Profile: Superdome Hero Is Overwhelming Favourite At NFL Draft 2020

The 'most cap space NFL 2020' section sees the Buffalo Bills come in third at $80 million. The pressing question of tight end Tyler Kroft remains even if the Bills were to move up in the 'Most cap space NFL 2020' section. Releasing Kroft would save the Bills close to  $5 million, but it would also mean giving a larger role to second-year tight end Dawson Knox.

When is the NFL Draft 2020?

'When is the NFL Draft 2020,' fans are asking as their teams look to snap up NFL prospects in the NFL Draft 2020. The NFL Draft will take place on April 25 and will conclude on April 27. The NFL Draft 2020 will be held in Las Vegas at Fountains of Bellagio. 

Also Read | Drew Brees Walks Comeback Trail As Saints QB Returns For 2020 NFL Season

