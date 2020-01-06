Cowboys Part Ways With Head Coach Jason Garrett After Missing Out On NFL Playoffs

After weeks of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys have finally parted ways with their head coach Jason Garrett. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement on Sunday to announce the decision. Jones also thanked Garrett for his contribution to the team over the years.

The #DallasCowboys have officially parted ways with Jason Garrett.





Jason Garrett's Cowboys legacy

Jason Garrett, 53, spent six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (1993-99) as a player before returning to the franchise as an offensive coordinator in 2007. Garrett was appointed as the head coach in 2011. In 9 seasons as a head coach, Garrett led the team to an 85-67 overall record.

The Cowboys won 3 National Football Conference Eastern Division (NFC East) titles under the 53-year-old. However, no Super Bowl appearances during his tenure meant there was pressure mounting on him. This season, the Cowboys finished behind the Philadelphia Eagles with an 8-8 record in NFC East and also missed out on a wildcard spot for the playoffs.



Jason Garrett's contract with the Dallas Cowboys is set to expire on January 14, 2020 and the Cowboys have decided not to renew his contract ahead of the new season. In the statement released by the franchise, Jerry Jones expressed his gratitude towards Garrett for committing two decades of his life with the Cowboys. According to reports, Garrett had two back-to-back meetings with the officials to discuss his future but failed to come to an agreement. With the announcement, the 2016 NFL Coach of the Year will not be involved with the Cowboys for the first time in 12 years.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, they'd be looking for a new head coach ahead of the new season. Multiple reports suggest the Cowboys have already begun interviewing potential candidates to succeed Jason Garrett. The likes of Marvin Lews and Mike McCarthy remain in contention for the vacant position.

