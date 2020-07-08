NFL Proposes Holding 35% Of Players Salary In Escrow During 2020 Season: Reports

Uncertainties surrounding the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic could force a stand-off between the league owners and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The NFL has reportedly pitched a plan to the NFLPA where the league will be looking to hold 35% of the player salaries in escrow in order to minimise the financial losses in the 2020 season. As per the NFL Network, it is one option put forth by the league owners if the revenue is impacted by the pandemic.

The NFLPA informed its board of representatives today that the NFL proposed 35% of player salaries be held in escrow to help manage costs during the 2020 season, per sources.



It's one option on the table if revenue is impacted leaguewide by COVID-19. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

Also Read | NFL, Roger Goodell And NFLPA Still Haven't Resolved All Protocol For Camps

However, the reports also suggest NFLPA have no plans to agree to a pay cut. The Union has notified the league that any escrow plan must be collectively bargained. As it stands, representatives of both parties could enter into heated negotiations regarding player salaries.

With the entire preseason likely to be cancelled due to the pandemic, there is a real possibility that NFL 2020 season begins without fans allowed in the stadiums. The season, which is due to start in September, could even be postponed or shortened. With league facing the prospect of losing a major chunk of their annual revenues, players could be forced to take a pay cut. For now, the training camps are set to begin in late-July with the regular season still set to commence in September.

The NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association’s recommendation to cancel the preseason though it prefers to cut the schedule in half, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The league decided on Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision told AP.

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick Disney Deal To Include Special Docuseries On NFL Quarterback's Journey

NFL players salary cut? Players slam commissioner Roger Goodell and league owners

Several NFL players took to social media to express their displeasure over talks of a pay cut. New Orleans Saints wide receiver was quick to state players will sit out the season if the league persists with their plans.

Lol everyone will sit out and not play until they get their stuff together before we do this 😂 https://t.co/cqOuQfQvr8 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 7, 2020

Has to be a joke lol 😂😭😭. Roger and those owners better use their billions and put it in escrow or plan accordingly. Our health is way more important. This is about as backwards as it gets 😭😂😂🥴 https://t.co/Egq2RaYsuO — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 8, 2020

Also Read | Richest NFL Contract: Patrick Mahomes Contract $503m Extension Dwarfs Russell Wilson's $140m Deal

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs posted a series of tweets on Tuesday where he raised doubts over the various uncertainties heading into the 2020 NFL season.

But there’s so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I’d be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up.. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

I’ve been training my butt off just trying to stay ready and prepared. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

I’ve never played a game with zero fans in the stands. Even in little league we atleast had parents and other family members... this will be weird if it happens — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson also reached to the reports of a potential pay cut for NFL players:

Also Read | NFL To Discuss Union’s Desire To Cancel Preseason: Source

(Image Credits: Michael Thomas, Patrick Mahomes Instagram Handles, AP)