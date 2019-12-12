Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Explains 'social Media Hatred'

Bill Belichick is a National Football League (NFL) legend and a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. He has won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and apparently you cannot achieve such unprecedented success without having a strict regime. The 67-year-old has one such regime which is 'No Social Media'.

Bill Belichick has his players focused on the 53 players in their locker room, not on social media. pic.twitter.com/sBEUl89JZa — ESPN (@espn) December 11, 2019

NFL news: Patriots' Bill Belichick rants about social media

Bill Belichick:



"I hate social media. We get rid of it whenever we can...get rid of the phone, have a conversation...there's no cell phones out on the field"



"Who cares if you get 2,000 likes from people you don't even know? It's the 53 guys in the locker room that matter" — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) December 11, 2019

Recently Bill Belichick and the head coach of the University of Alabama were present in HBO documentary The Art of Coaching. While discussing his long career Belichick expressed his hatred for social media. Belichick was never a fan of his player continuously tweeting and posting on social media as he believes it ruins relationships. According to Belichick, he tries to get rid of social media as much as he can. The 67-year-old admitted that he prefers to have a real conversation and look at the other person in the eye instead of texting repeatedly. Bill Belichick further added that he does not care about the countless likes one gets on social media and its nothing but a distraction.

There’s 53 guys in the locker room. Those are the 53 that matter, and I don’t know if that always gets through or not. But we keep pounding away, keep trying," Bill Belichick

NFL news: Patriots' Bill Belichick expresses respect for Nick Saban

Bill Belichick says one of the best days of his coaching career was when Nick Saban took the Bama job—because he didn’t have to play him anymore.



The respect is real.

---

‘Belichick & Saban, The Art of Coaching’ premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on @hbo pic.twitter.com/YmiPqHTuVi — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 10, 2019

NFL news: Bill Belichick's coaching career

The 67-year-old has been into coaching since 1975. After moving up the ladder with Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, he became the head coach of New England Patriots in 2000. Under his leadership, the Patriots won six Super Bowls and nine (American Football Conference) AFC Conference Finals. He holds the record for a coach with the most number of Super Bowl appearances (9) and Super Bowl win (6). He holds an astonishing 302-136 (win-loss) record in his NFL career.

