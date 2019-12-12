The Debate
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Explains 'social Media Hatred'

other sports

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expresses his hatred towards social media. Insists players should avoid using the phone in the locker room

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Patriots

Bill Belichick is a National Football League (NFL) legend and a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. He has won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and apparently you cannot achieve such unprecedented success without having a strict regime. The 67-year-old has one such regime which is 'No Social Media'.  

Also Read | Gerrit Cole Deal: 4 Largest Contracts In MLB History By Average Annual Value

NFL news: Patriots' Bill Belichick rants about social media

Recently Bill Belichick and the head coach of the University of Alabama were present in HBO documentary The Art of Coaching. While discussing his long career Belichick expressed his hatred for social media. Belichick was never a fan of his player continuously tweeting and posting on social media as he believes it ruins relationships. According to Belichick, he tries to get rid of social media as much as he can. The 67-year-old admitted that he prefers to have a real conversation and look at the other person in the eye instead of texting repeatedly. Bill Belichick further added that he does not care about the countless likes one gets on social media and its nothing but a distraction. 

There’s 53 guys in the locker room. Those are the 53 that matter, and I don’t know if that always gets through or not. But we keep pounding away, keep trying," Bill Belichick

Also Read | Houston Astros Alleged Sign Stealing Doesn't Surprise Former Yankees Manager Joe Girardi

NFL news: Patriots' Bill Belichick expresses respect for Nick Saban

 

Also Read | Washington Nationals Net Worth, Team Value, Owner Details And MLB Records

NFL news: Bill Belichick's coaching career

The 67-year-old has been into coaching since 1975. After moving up the ladder with Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, he became the head coach of New England Patriots in 2000. Under his leadership, the Patriots won six Super Bowls and nine (American Football Conference) AFC Conference Finals. He holds the record for a coach with the most number of Super Bowl appearances (9) and Super Bowl win (6). He holds an astonishing 302-136 (win-loss) record in his NFL career.

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Anthony Rendon Inks Whopping $245 Million Deal With Los Angeles Angels

Published:
