Eli Manning Apparently Had A 'beer Guy' In Every NFL Stadium: Reports

The New York Giants will play their final game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 30 IST. Although he is not expected to play, Eli Manning will don his Giants gear for probably the last time. Leading up to the final game of the regular season, the last few weeks were like a rollercoaster ride for the veteran quarterback. Manning got an emotional sendoff when he took the field for the Giants at the MetLife Stadium against the Miami Dolphins, a fortnight ago. With the entire NFL bracing for an imminent retirement announcement, an astonishing routine from Manning's playing career is making the rounds on the internet.

Watch: Eli Manning getting a standing ovation from the Giants supporters

Eli Manning's love for BEER

Giants' Eli Manning has a beer guy in 'every f–king stadium' in NFL https://t.co/OqFaTc38IG pic.twitter.com/KLnWZu801m — New York Post (@nypost) December 26, 2019

According to Ian O'Connor of ESPN.com, Eli Manning had a beer guy in every NFL stadium. It was to hook him up with his drinks after every game. The report suggests that Eli Manning loved drinking beer and apparently had a 6-pack or a 12-pack on him after every game. Manning liked to chug beer post-game along with his teammates in the bus or during the team's post-game analysis sessions. Despite his unusual routine, Eli Manning frequently surprised his teammates with his exceptional consistency and work ethic.

"It’s a big game for a lot of reasons" - @Daniel_Jones10 — New York Giants (@Giants) December 26, 2019

Eli Manning to call time on an illustrious career?

A two-time Super Bowl winner, Eli Manning spent his entire career with the New York Giants. He made his debut back in 2004. Manning was the starting quarterback for the Giants for the better part of the decade. Astonishingly, he made 210 consecutive regular-season starts for the Giants. This season, after starting the opening two games, the 38-year-old was dropped to the bench in favour of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. An injury to Jones swiftly prompted his return to the starting eleven against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 10, albeit in a loss. While the Giants won their next two games, Manning dropped to the bench after his emotional farewell on December 15. The Giants are out of the race for a playoff berth but they can still end the season on a high note with a win over the Eagles. They can give their future Hall of Famer a proper send-off.

