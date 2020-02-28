Kevin Durant Endorses Marijuana Use In NBA, Says It’s Not Harmful To Anybody

Kevin Durant has come forward to voice his support for 'marijuana use' stating 'it shouldn't be a big deal in the NBA'. 11 states in the US have legalised the use of marijuana while the rest 39 consider it legal for recreational or medicinal use. Even fellow leagues like MLB and NHL have removed marijuana as a banned substance. However, the NBA continues to advocate traditional policies as marijuana is still an NBA banned substance and can lead to major suspension if a player is found guilty of use.

During a recent interview on the podcast All The Smoke, Durant expressed his support for marijuana stating it shouldn't be considered an NBA banned substance. Durant added that marijuana is just a plant and it's simply an acquired taste. The 31-year-old even defended the use of weed, stating it is not harmful to anybody. Durant believes 'marijuana shouldn’t be such a huge topic around NBA anymore'.

The Nets star further explained himself stating "Everybody on my team drinks coffee every day. Taking caffeine every day. Or guys go out to have wine after games or have a little drink here and there. Marijuana should be in that tone.”

Durant believes the next step towards legalising marijuana throughout the country will be freeing prisoners who were convicted for its use.

When will Kevin Durant return?

Kevin Durant swapped Golden State Warriors for Brooklyn Nets before the start of the current campaign. Durant got ruled out for this season after he ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing for the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Following surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles, Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season. He should be back to full fitness to play for the Nets during the 2020 pre-season.

