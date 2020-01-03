The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Justin Bieber Accepts St. Louis Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington's EPIC Breakaway Challenge

other sports

Justin Bieber has responded to St. Louis Blues' goalie Jordan Binnington for a breakaway contest. Bieber put up a video of him scoring in a pick-up game.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Justin Bieber

It looks like Canadian singer Justin Bieber and St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Bennington will soon be involved in a breakaway challenge. Justin Bieber, who is currently promoting his latest single 'Yummy', took no time in accepting Bennington's challenge, albeit for higher stakes.

Also Read | Hailey Bieber Birthday: Timeline Of Justin Beiber-Hailey Baldwin Relationship

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

An avid NHL supporter, Justin Bieber recently posted a video of him scoring and flamboyantly celebrating in an NHL pickup game. The post went viral instantly and rightly got the attention of St. Louis Blues star, Jordan Bennington. The 2019 Stanley Cup winner commented on the post challenging the Grammy Award winner for a breakaway challenge. Bennington stated the stipulation that if Bieber manages to score against the 26-year-old goalie, he would dye his hair 'platinum blonde'.

Also Read | A Mashup Of Selena Gomez And Justin Beiber’s Song Is Going Viral

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber accepted the challenge but rather chose to raise the stakes (for a charity). What started with a friendly challenge, has quickly turned into a charity contest, with $10,000 from each at stake. Although nothing has been finalised if and when the said contest would take place.

Also Read | Chile's Niemann Grabs Tournament Of Champions Lead

Jordan Binnington is currently preparing for the NHL All-Star game, set to take place on January 25. The St. Louis Blues goalie was named to the 2020 All-Star Central Division roster for the first time in his career. For now, the Blues will be travelling to the T-Mobile Arena for their game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, January 5 IST.

Social media reacts to Justin Bieber vs Jordan Binnington possible matchup

Also Read | Joe Thornton Knocks Down Petr Mrazek With Powerful Punch In Sharks Vs Hurricanes NHL Game

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
SHEENA BORA CASE:FIFTH BAIL PLEA
'NO NEED TO VISIT': GEHLOT
GEHLOT BACKS 'BHAGWA' REMARK
NOW, LALU-RABRI THEMSELVES PLUNGE INTO THE 'GHOSTLY' EXCHANGE
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON