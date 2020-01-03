Justin Bieber Accepts St. Louis Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington's EPIC Breakaway Challenge

It looks like Canadian singer Justin Bieber and St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Bennington will soon be involved in a breakaway challenge. Justin Bieber, who is currently promoting his latest single 'Yummy', took no time in accepting Bennington's challenge, albeit for higher stakes.

An avid NHL supporter, Justin Bieber recently posted a video of him scoring and flamboyantly celebrating in an NHL pickup game. The post went viral instantly and rightly got the attention of St. Louis Blues star, Jordan Bennington. The 2019 Stanley Cup winner commented on the post challenging the Grammy Award winner for a breakaway challenge. Bennington stated the stipulation that if Bieber manages to score against the 26-year-old goalie, he would dye his hair 'platinum blonde'.

Justin Bieber accepted the challenge but rather chose to raise the stakes (for a charity). What started with a friendly challenge, has quickly turned into a charity contest, with $10,000 from each at stake. Although nothing has been finalised if and when the said contest would take place.

Jordan Binnington is currently preparing for the NHL All-Star game, set to take place on January 25. The St. Louis Blues goalie was named to the 2020 All-Star Central Division roster for the first time in his career. For now, the Blues will be travelling to the T-Mobile Arena for their game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, January 5 IST.

Social media reacts to Justin Bieber vs Jordan Binnington possible matchup

If this happens, they should sell tickets for it to benefit charity. It would be a sold-out show! https://t.co/td8C83Tf8Y — Riverfront Times (@RiverfrontTimes) January 3, 2020

Justin Bieber has now RESPONDED to St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington’s shootout challenge. Things are getting REAL! pic.twitter.com/JR6epajvX1 — 4th Line Goon (@4thLineG00N) January 2, 2020

i absolutely refuse to miss the Justin Bieber vs. Jordan Binnington I just cannot miss it — Taylor (@taylorstiller8) January 3, 2020

