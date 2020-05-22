UFC Star Nina Ansaroff Still Training And Keeping Fit Despite Being 23 Weeks Pregnant

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all around the world, UFC fighters have largely been confined indoors as they look to stay fit even as the promotion continues hosting live events. Nearly every notable UFC fighter has been training in the comfort of his/her home during the lockdown and with UFC back in action, the fighters are back on their regular regimen. Women’s strawweight contender Nina Ansaroff is also ready to get back to her old training regimen even though she is 23 weeks into her pregnancy.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Calls UFC Star Conor McGregor 'beast' In Glowing Praise; Watch Video

UFC: Nina Ansaroff training hard despite being 23 weeks into her pregnancy

Earlier in March, Nina Anasroff and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes revealed that they are expecting their first child and Nina Ansaroff put her UFC career on hold after the news. Amanda Nunes later clarified that Nina Ansaroff has always wanted to make a family and raise a baby, courtesy of which she has put her MMA career on hold. Amanda Nunes is still active on the roster as she defended her title against Germaine De Randamie at UFC 245. ‘The Lioness’ was also expected to compete against Felicia Spencer at UFC 249, but due to the ongoing medical crisis, the fight has been rescheduled for UFC 250.

Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are spending quality time at home, and Ansaroff has already started her MMA training despite being 23 weeks pregnant. Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff have been continually giving updates about their lives through frequent social media posts, and Nina Ansaroff has often been spotted guiding Amanda Nunes in training sessions. However, this week, Ansaroff ditched her training gloves and got to training herself.

Also Read | UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Opts Out Of May 9 Fight Card and wife Nina Ansaroff MMA stats

UFC: Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff's careers so far

Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are regarded as two of the most prominent MMA fighters on the current women’s roster. While Amanda Nunes has already been a two-division champion with an illustrious MMA record of 19-4, Nina Ansaroff is yet to get her hands on a UFC title. Nina Ansaroff is just seven fights old in the UFC, in which she has won four of the bouts, losing thrice against Juliana Lima, Justine Kish, and Tatiana Suarez. Nina Ansaroff currently has an active MMA record of 10 wins and 6 losses.

Nina Ansaroff MMA stats: Wins - 10, losses - 6

Also Read | UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Signs $100m Deal With Spotify For Exclusive Podcasts: Report

Also Read | One Championship Beats UFC To Become Most-Watched MMA Organisation Online In 2019

Image courtesy: Nina Anasroff Instagram