UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Opts Out Of May 9 Fight Card Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes will not be competing in the upcoming UFC card which is scheduled to take place on May 9 as the Brazilian fighter has missed out on her full training camp amid the coronavirus outbreak. Though there are no official reports regarding the fate of UFC 249 and whether it will go through on May 9, Amanda Nunes has already confirmed her exit from the fight card. According to Dana White’s statement, UFC 249 is on the cards for May 9, 2020, but the venue is yet not determined. Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes’ departure from the PPV has once again handed Dana White a setback as his plans to host UFC 249 'under any circumstances' will now have to factor in Nunes' exit from the fight card.

UFC: Amanda Nunes opts out of UFC 249 amid coronavirus outbreak

As per reports, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has severely hampered Amanda Nunes’ training camp and the Brazilian does not want to risk her winning streak by competing on May 9. The Brazilian’s agent Dan Lambert confirmed the news on Monday which has seemingly disappointed a majority of UFC fans. Amanda Nunes was earlier slated to defend her bantamweight strap opposite Felicia Spencer on May 9 but UFC will now need to hunt for a new opponent to fight Spencer.

Amanda Nunes later gave a statement to CBS Sport, where the champion said, “Actually, I’m not fighting May 9. I’m going to fight, I don’t know yet. I don’t think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let’s see what is going to happen. But I’m not fighting.”

UFC news: Amanda Nunes next fight

Amanda Nunes is currently on a 10-fight win streak and has been undefeated since her defeat against Cat Zingano in 2014. After snatching the title from Miesha Tate in 2016, Nunes has successfully defended her belt against some of the elites in the sport including the likes of Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie. However, UFC fans will have to wait to see Amanda Nunes back in the octagon as coronavirus wreaks havoc all around the world.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)