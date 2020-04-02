OJ Simpson 'has No Shred Of Doubt' That Tiger King Star Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband

The latest Netflix documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, brought animal rights activist Carole Baskin to the limelight along with the several conspiracy theories that Carole Baskin murdered her missing husband, Don Lewis. The seven-part documentary series delves deeply into the various theories surrounding the sudden disappearance of Lewis. However, former NFL star OJ Simpson is convinced that Baskin had something to do with the alleged murder of her husband.

Where is OJ Simpson 2020? OJ Simpson talks Tiger King

The 72-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday, supposedly after a session of golf, to express his disbelief after witnessing the events in Tiger King. While Simpson was full of praise for the show, the former running back seemed convinced that Carole Baskin fed her husband to one of her tigers. "I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn't believe what I was looking at. White people! What's with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone!", said OJ Simpson.

OJ Simpson, who himself was accused of murder, gave his take on Carole Baskin's accusations, stating, "The show is crazy, but it's so crazy, you kind of keep watching. One thing I will say - there's not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady's husband is Tiger sashimi right now, I'm just saying!"

You can find out what OJ Simpson had to say here:

As mentioned above, the Netflix documentary explored the rocky relationship between Carole Baskin and Don Lewis. The latter disappeared in 1997 and was pronounced legally dead in 2002. While the media proposed several theories that Lewis was murdered, Baskin repeatedly denied those allegations, which acts as a prominent storyline in the documentary. Lewis' body was never recovered and the case remains open till date.

Where is OJ Simpson 2020? OJ Simpson trial

A five-time Pro Bowler, Simpson was accused of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. In one of the most high-profile trials in United States history, Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges. The 72-year-old is now a constant presence on social media, sharing his adventures on the golf course. Simpson has repeatedly been vocal about the many changes happening in the sports world during the country-wide lockdown.

