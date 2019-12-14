OJ Simpson Waxes Lyrical About Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens faced off against the New York Jets in Week 15 of the NFL. The Jets clearly weren't ready for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's onslaught on Thursday night. Lamar Jackson dominated the Jets at the M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens romped to a 42-21 win over the New York Jets.

NFL: Lamar Jackson garners praise from OJ Simpson after starring display

Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to their 10th consecutive win in the NFL, while also helping the Ravens to secure the AFC North championship for the second season running. The Ravens quarterback also broke an NFL record in the process. Lamar Jackson surpassed his mentor Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards in a single season in the NFL. The Ravens quarterback has now notched up 1,103 rush yards this season, taking his career tally to 1,786 in just two seasons in the NFL.

Former Buffalo Bills running back OJ Simpson knows a thing or two about racking up rushing yards. The five-time first-team All-Pro notched up 11,236 rushing yards throughout his career. After watching Lamar Jackson's starring display against the Jets, OJ Simpson was full of praise for the Ravens quarterback.

“I just want to say, Lamar Jackson has solidified, he is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.” “I’m just saying!”

Lamar Jackson finished with 212 yards and five touchdown passes against the Jets on Thursday Night Football. Thanks to his dominating display, the Ravens quarterback is now a frontrunner for the MVP award this season. A number of former and current NFL players waxed lyrical about Lamar Jackson's display as he carved up the New York secondary at the M&T Bank Stadium. Patriots star Tom Brady was also clearly impressed with Lamar Jackson as he challenged the MVP frontrunner to a 40-yard dash, albeit with one condition.