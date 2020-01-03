OJ Simpson Predicts Jason Garrett To Stay With Cowboys Albeit In Different Capacity

Jason Garrett's tenure as the head coach of Dallas Cowboys may soon be over. Latest reports suggest that the Cowboys officials have decided to part ways with the 53-year-old ahead of the new season. National Football League (NFL) Hall of Famer OJ Simpson has come forward to make some bold predictions about Garrett's future and the right candidate to succeed Garrett at the Cowboys.

.@AdamSchefter said Thursday on @GetUpESPN there is a "remote" possibility that Jason Garrett remains the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys but that it's not the expected outcome.



He also added that the Joneses might be carving out a way for him to stay in the "family." pic.twitter.com/L74aRVqEme — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 2, 2020

Also Read | Jason Garrett Reportedly Bid Farewell To Cowboys Players After Missing Out On Playoffs

NFL: OJ Simpson speaks out on Jason Garrett situation

A former Buffalo Bills running back, OJ Simpson took to Twitter to make some valuable predictions for the upcoming Cowboys season. According to 'The Juice', Dallas Cowboys would surely move on from Jason Garrett as their head coach ahead of the next season but they will retain him in a different front-office capacity. Simpson expressed his admiration for Garrett's loyalty towards the Cowboys, stating that he expects the team to move him upstairs (in a different role). Garrett has been associated with the Cowboys since 2007.

Also Read | Jason Garrett Trends On Twitter After Browns Dismiss Freddie Kitchens

The 72-year-old made another key statement, predicting that Urban Meyers could possibly be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. A former Ohio State head coach, Meyers has enjoyed a distinguished coaching career in college football. Simpson believes he could be the perfect man to lead the Cowboys. According to OJ Simpson, Meyers would command the respect by the Cowboys locker room, which consists of superstars and Pro Bowl winners.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, executive vice president Stephen Jones and Jason Garrett will meet again Tuesday to discuss the coach's future, a source confirmed to @toddarcher: https://t.co/h6wX5beEqy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2019

Also Read | Jason Garrett Set To Be Fired As Dallas Cowboys Head Coach: Report

OJ Simpson, however, noted one particular problem with the Dallas Cowboys. He has accused Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones of interfering unnecessarily. Simpson believes Jones should stay out of the locker room and let the head coach; whosoever it is, make all the decisions.

Also Read | OJ Simpson Waxes Lyrical About Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson