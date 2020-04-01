The Debate
Chrissy Teigen And Other Celebs Who Are Obsessed With 'Tiger King'

Music

Chrissy Teigen, among many other celebs, loves the Netflix docuseries, 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness'. Read on to know more about such celebs.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teigen

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is a popular Netflix docuseries based on the life of Joe Exotic, a zoo operator turned animal activist. Released on March 20, 2020, it became a global favourite in no time. It has been topping the list of a true-crime series on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not only the show appealed to normal public, but also Hollywood stars, who cannot get enough of it. They are quite obsessed with the series, like everyone else. This docuseries revolves around Joe Exotic’s zoo and his murder-plot, which has mesmerized the viewers. Read on to know more about celebs who can't get enough of this series:

Chrissy Teigen and other celebs who love Tiger King 

Hollywood celebrities Chrissy Teigen and Jared Leto, among others, have been sharing memes on their official social media pages. Recently, Teigen took to Twitter and shared an edited photo promoting the Tiger King. She photoshopped Joe Exotic’s face by replacing it with her one-year-old son Miles Stephens’ face. John Legend’s cute kid is visible cuddling a massive tiger in the photo. 

 

Besides Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto also talked about the Tiger King on his social media. He held the docuseries viewing party on Twitter. Moreover, Leto also shared a photo featuring himself.

He posted an edited Joe Exotic meme bearing his face. Jared Leto also announced that he was about to watch the first episode of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Leto tweeted that he got popcorn and was pressing the play button. Later on, he wrote that he had watched the entire series and asked everyone to prepare for a ‘wild ride’.

 

