Chrissy Teigen And Other Celebs Who Are Obsessed With 'Tiger King'

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is a popular Netflix docuseries based on the life of Joe Exotic, a zoo operator turned animal activist. Released on March 20, 2020, it became a global favourite in no time. It has been topping the list of a true-crime series on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not only the show appealed to normal public, but also Hollywood stars, who cannot get enough of it. They are quite obsessed with the series, like everyone else. This docuseries revolves around Joe Exotic’s zoo and his murder-plot, which has mesmerized the viewers. Read on to know more about celebs who can't get enough of this series:

Chrissy Teigen and other celebs who love Tiger King

Hollywood celebrities Chrissy Teigen and Jared Leto, among others, have been sharing memes on their official social media pages. Recently, Teigen took to Twitter and shared an edited photo promoting the Tiger King. She photoshopped Joe Exotic’s face by replacing it with her one-year-old son Miles Stephens’ face. John Legend’s cute kid is visible cuddling a massive tiger in the photo.

It is my opinion that I believe someone named don has maybe gone through a woman named carole’s meat grinder for sure https://t.co/xLRzcVznNN — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

Besides Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto also talked about the Tiger King on his social media. He held the docuseries viewing party on Twitter. Moreover, Leto also shared a photo featuring himself.

We’re watching #TigerKing tonight for #JaredLetoCinemaClub 🐯🤴See ya at 6PM PDT here on Twitter pic.twitter.com/D4DLfY8KD2 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 26, 2020

He posted an edited Joe Exotic meme bearing his face. Jared Leto also announced that he was about to watch the first episode of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Leto tweeted that he got popcorn and was pressing the play button. Later on, he wrote that he had watched the entire series and asked everyone to prepare for a ‘wild ride’.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen And Beau John Legend Host A Special Wedding For Daughter's Stuffed Animals

Also read: Here's How Chrissy Teigen Is Spending Quarantine Time With Her Children | See Pictures

For the record I’ve seen the entire series. Hold on to your 🤠 and get ready for a wild 🐯 ride. 😳😳😳😂😂😂😂 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Also read: This Is How Chrissy Teigen & Other Hollywood Celebrities Spent Their Weekend

Also read: Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter's Most Adorable Pictures You Should Not Miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.