OJ Simpson Claims Derek Chauvin’s Arrest Would Have Come Sooner If Races Were Reversed

OJ Simpson posted a video on his Twitter account on Friday (Saturday IST) discussing George Floyd's murder. Floyd was murdered by a police officer called Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on his neck while ignoring Floyd's protests about not being able to breathe. Chauvin and the three other officers involved were fired, while Chauvin is now charged for third-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd's death resulted in protesters gathering and wanting Derek Chauvin arrested for murder. After his arrest, protesters have been asking for the other three officers to be charged.

OJ Simpson on George Floyd's death and Derek Chauvin's arrest

OJ Simpson says Chauvin's arrest would have come sooner if the races were reversed

In his latest Twitter video, OJ Simpson shared his view on George Floyd's murder and Derek Chauvin's arrest. In his video, the five-time Pro Bowler stated that the incident has angered many people. He thinks what everyone is witnessing is a reaction of fear that nothing is going to be done about the murder. The 72-year-old recalled the 1992 riots in Los Angeles where police were filmed beating up black motorist Rodney King as he laid on the ground.

The riots began after a jury acquitted three of the policemen involved in the incident but could not reach a verdict for the fourth one. Out of four, two were found guilty of violating Rodney King's civil rights in federal court.

Previous reports stated that racial 'hostilities' in Los Angeles made some African-Americans believe that Simpson was actually framed and set up by the police for the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Simpson's trial was extremely controversial as he was found not guilty in the criminal trial but convicted for both their deaths in a civil suit. Owing to his controversial case, many people also thought his comments on the George Floyd case were of the same nature as well.

In his video, Simpson stated that he thinks white law enforcement officers like Derek Chavin will always continue to abuse black men until the US justice system takes some strict action. As per Simpson, the only way this will end is if everyone truly starts 'holding the perpetrators to account' and putting them in jail. Simpson's video was recorded before Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that Chavin, a police veteran on 19 years, is being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.

As protests for Goerge Floyd have been escalating, people were questioning authorities for taking so long to charge Chauvin, who was caught on video as he ignored Floyd's protests. While filing the video, Simpson stated that he understand it takes time to investigate and arrest someone, but he 'guaranteed' everyone that if Chauvin was black instead of Floyd, he would have already been in jail. Simpson has spent nine years in jail after being convicted for armed robbery and kidnapping. He was released in 2017 and currently lives in Las Vegas.

