Tyson Fury Trolls Deontay Wilder On Instagram With Throwback Post, American Pie Reference

Earlier this week, WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury took a shot at his rival Deontay Wilder as he went to reminisce with the world about how he knocked out the American in their last encounter on February 22. Tyson Fury took to Instagram and posted a video of his second fight against Deontay Wilder, where he went on to knock down Wilder multiple times before finishing the fight in Round Seven. The undefeated Briton is the first man to hand a loss to Deontay Wilder in his professional boxing career and 'The Gypsy King' drew attention to that fact on Instagram.

Tyson Fury Instagram: Tyson Fury slams Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury posted the video from his official Instagram handle and captioned the post, “The day I smashed Bronze Bomber in Las Vegas. Then sang America Pie”. Deontay Wilder gave the boxing world a number of soundbites by vowing to defeat Tyson Fury. However, fate took a different turn and Tyson Fury unleashed one-sided dominance over Deontay Wilder to grab the WBC title. However, Wilder has already exercised the rematch clause and ‘Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3’ is slated to take place after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 update

After two blockbuster fights between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, The Gypsy King leads the score by 1-0. The original fight ended in a controversial draw and both the men left the arena with their undefeated record intact. However, Tyson Fury managed to surpass Deontay Wilder in the re-match and managed to add the WBC feather on his cap. However, boxing fans and Deontay Wilder considers the third fight to be the actual test of both the men’s boxing career.

(Image courtesy: WBC boxing)