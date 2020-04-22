Khabib Nurmagomedov Recalls Priceless Incident Moments Before Becoming UFC Champion

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been holding his lightweight strap for more than two years now and has already defended it twice, against Conor McGregor (UFC 229) and Dustin Poirier (UFC 242). However, the moment before winning the lightweight title at UFC 223 is still billed as the most ‘priceless moment’ by the undefeated Dagestani. Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully beat No. 11-ranked lightweight fighter Al Iaquinta for the title at UFC 223 and labelled it as one of the most important moments of his life. Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to Instagram and posted a video in which he is seen interacting with his cornermen between the rounds at UFC 223 main event as a throwback amid his UFC hiatus.

UFC news: Khabib UFC champion shares special moment before winning the lightweight title

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta went through all the five rounds at the main event of UFC 223, and Khabib kept mauling his opponent throughout. It appeared to be a one-sided affair as Al Iaquinta had very little to offer against Khabib’s unprecedented grappling. In between rounds, Khabib discussed all his moves with his cornermen and dedicated his victory to his teammates and family members.

Over two years after dominating Al Iaquinta, Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a short clip of his conversation with his cornermen and thrilled the UFC fans with the precious throwback moment. In the caption, Khabib wrote, “I could not believe that in just one round, I will have a belt on UFC. It’s hard to describe these emotions, but these people who are around and give advice during the break are very big reasons for my success,”

UFC news: Khabib UFC champion with wins against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier

After pulling out of the UFC 249 main event against Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to remain inactive till September. The undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion is expected to follow Ramadan from the end of this month and will be returning to action by September. Here’s a look at the story of Khabib UFC champion.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)