Olympic Gold Medalist Shares 'experience' After Contracting Coronavirus, Calls It 'worst'

other sports

Retired South African Olympic swimmer, Cameron van der Burgh, recently took to Twitter to share his ‘experience’ with contracting coronavirus.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai
Olympic gold medalist

Retired South African Olympic swimmer, Cameron van der Burgh, recently took to Twitter to share his ‘experience’ after contracting coronavirus. While sharing the details about his struggles with the deadly virus, Cameron said that it is ‘by far the worst virus’. In a series of tweets, he also gave his thoughts on how the virus affects not only the finely-tuned athlete but how it could also affect fellow athletes’ training for the 2020 Summer Olympics. 

Cameron retired in December 2019 after a competitive career that included becoming the first African man to win an individual Olympic swimming event. He won the 100m breaststroke at the London Games and he also won the 2004 men’s 4x100m free relay as South Africa’s Olympic swimming gold medalist. He also won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. 

‘Not on agenda’

Meanwhile, on March 22, IOC stated that cancellation of the Olympics is 'not on the agenda' but will be assessing all options in the next four weeks. In the statement released, COC acknowledged the IOC letter "We also applaud the IOC for acknowledging that safeguarding the health and wellness of nations and containing the virus must be our paramount concern. We are in the midst of a global health crisis that is far more significant than sport."

First Published:
