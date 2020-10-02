Aaron Rodgers Reveals He pretends his Helmet Speaker Doesn't Work To call His Own Plays

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't afraid of making his own choices and decisions on the field of play. The Super Bowl XLV champion has revealed a hilarious strategy he sometimes uses to call plays when it comes to running his team's offence. The 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers admitted that he occasionally pretends his helmet microphone is out of order to call his own plays.

Aaron Rodgers chuckling, said he's tried messing with Matt LaFleur saying the speaker in his helmet went out (although it has legitimately gone out a few times).



Some good content on @PatMcAfeeShow. #content — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 29, 2020

Having spent 15 years in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers has earned himself some leeway when it comes to running his team's offence. Even when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and the staff want to dial up their own plays, Rodgers apparently has a trick to go rogue. On The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday, former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk asked Aaron Rodgers whether he ever pretends that his helmet isn't working in order to call his own plays, to which the Super Bowl MVP responded, "I've done that quite a few times but every now and then I actually do have problems with my helmet speakers."

Rodgers brought up an incident with his helmet microphone that took place during the NFL season last year. "Last year, the helmet mic went off at least three times in a game and coach (Matt LaFleur) couldn't believe it. He thought I was joking with him the second time that it went off."

The Packers QB, by his own admission, said that he then opted to try his trick and called his own play for the team, rather than listening to instructions from the dug-out. "After the second time, I faked it once, I did the 'Oh man, I can't hear you' kinda act but in a stuttering voice and pointed to the monitor. I could see the coach was just freaking out on the sidelines and it was hilarious."

Rodgers then revealed that his helmet microphone actually stopped working for the third time in the game which made the situation even more comical. "The third time, it actually went off again but it was the cry-wolf situation which was genuinely so much fun," he explained. In conclusion, Rodgers stated that the Packers now always keep a backup helmet for him in case the microphone on the first one has an issue.

