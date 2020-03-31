Mithali Raj Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements And ₹10 Lakh Donation To PM Relief Fund

Indian women’s Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj recently pledged to donate a significant sum of amount to the Prime Ministers Relief Fund. The Mithali Raj donation news comes on the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she becomes the latest entrant from the cricketing community to join the cause. Raj made her international debut in 1999 and is widely regarded among the greatest batswomen to have ever played the game. Here, we take a look at some details about the Mithali Raj net worth and Mithali Raj donation to the Prime Ministers Relief Fund amounts respectively.

Also Read | Mithali Raj 'feels For English Girls' After India Qualify For Women's T20 World Cup Final

Mithali Raj net worth and other details

Mithali Raj net worth

According to trendcelebsnow.com, the Mithali Raj net worth figure is estimated to be around $5 million (₹37 crore approximately) as of February 2020. Some of the Mithali Raj net worth amount comprises of her earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. According to kreedon.com, Mithali Raj net worth also includes an approximate ₹20-30 lakh through her brand endorsement deals.

Also Read | Mithali Raj Will Be Observing Janta Curfew; Hopes Every Indian Will Respond To PM's Call

Mithali Raj donation

Mithali Raj recently pledged to donate ₹10 lakh to Prime Ministers Relief Fund for coronavirus-affected people. The Mithali Raj donation to the relief fund will help nationwide citizens to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

Also Read | Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami enter Record Books As Indian Eves Beat Sri Lanka By Nine-wickets In The First ODI

Indian cricket;s contribution to Prime Ministers Relief Fund

Apart from Mithali Raj, several cricketers from the Indian men and women’s team have donated to the cause. Former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir among others have made significant contributions to fight against the coronavirus. Also, players like Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina are just to name a few among the active members of the Indian team.

Disclaimer: The above Mithali Raj net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Mithali Raj 'can't Wait Forever' For Much-awaited 'Women's IPL', Calls For Its 2021 Debut