Patrick Mahomes Proposes To Brittany Matthews After Receiving Super Bowl LIV Ring

Patrick Mahomes and his long-time girlfriend Brittany Matthews are ready to tie the knot. Shortly after Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and staff received their Super Bowl LIV rings, Mahomes and Matthews announced their engagement on Instagram. While it is unclear whether Mahomes proposed before or after the ceremony, the NFL icon apparently proposed at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Matthews and Mahomes have been together since high school. The both always feature on the other's social media account, celebrating all victories from Mahomes' first Super Bowl win to his recent record-breaking $503 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2018, both of them purchased a house together.

Patrick Mahomes engagement announcement

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Mahomes talked about how significant it was for both of them to share a home in Kansas City. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life," said the 24-year-old quarterback. He added that they want to stay there for a "long, long time", and them buying a house was a step towards them staying there for another 20 years and more.

Congrats to Patrick & Brittany! pic.twitter.com/fFVHk7frrz — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 2, 2020

The proposal took place at the ceremony on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), celebrating the Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February. As per social posts uploaded, Mahomes apparently proposed as a press boy at the stadium. According to their Instagram stories, he proposed in a room with extensive floral arrangements, with the letters "Will you marry me" written near the window. "This happened today," Matthews wrote on her Instagram story while tagging Mahomes while adding emojis. Patrick Mahomes even shared a story of Brittany Thomas showing off her diamond engagement ring.

The soon-to-be-married couple met at their high school in Whitehouse, Texas. At the time, Matthews was a junior while Mahomes was a sophomore. The ring ceremony for the Kansas City Chiefs took place nearly seven months after their 31-20 victory over the 49ers, winning the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl title.

