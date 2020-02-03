Union Budget
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl Victory By Passionately Kissing Brittany Matthews

other sports

Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to win Super Bowl LIV over 49ers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated the big win with his girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes led-Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Despite trailing 10-20 by the end of the third quarter, Chiefs rallied well in the final quarter to showcase a stellar offensive display in the final quarter. Chiefs went 21-0 in the last period, registering three touchdowns in a span of five minutes. Patrick Mahomes, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league all season, celebrated the Super Bowl win with his long-time girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

Also Read | Super Bowl LIV celebrations: Shakira's Performance Sparks Off A Meme Fest, Check Tweets

Chiefs vs 49ers: Patrick Mahomes celebrates win with girlfriend

Brittany Matthews, who has been regularly seen cheering the Chiefs, was once again present at the Hard Rock Stadium to root for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Matthews was a constant presence on social media, documenting the game with frequent tweets. Notably, when the Chiefs were down trailing in the third quarter, Matthews tweeted support for the Chiefs posting 'Do not ever, ever count us out.' 

With Chiefs running out eventual winners, Brittany Matthews soon found her way onto the pitch when Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl win. Patrick Mahomes was seen embracing Matthews after the game and the duo even shared a passionate kiss to celebrate the monumental victory. 

Patrick Mahomes finished the game with 26 out of 41 completed passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite a shaky start by the 24-year-old, the quarterback sprung to life in the final quarter to inspire the comeback. Patrick Mahomes even took home the Super Bowl MVP award. 

Also Read | Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes Script Fairytale Comeback Vs 49ers To Win 1st Title After 50 Years

Super Bowl LIV celebrations: Patrick Mahomes with girlfriend Brittany Matthews

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs' Rally Past 49ers In Super Bowl, 31-20

Super Bowl LIV celebrations: Chiefs vs 49ers 

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Harassed During Chiefs' Win Over Patriots

 

