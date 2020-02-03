Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl Victory By Passionately Kissing Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes led-Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Despite trailing 10-20 by the end of the third quarter, Chiefs rallied well in the final quarter to showcase a stellar offensive display in the final quarter. Chiefs went 21-0 in the last period, registering three touchdowns in a span of five minutes. Patrick Mahomes, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league all season, celebrated the Super Bowl win with his long-time girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates win with girlfriend

Brittany Matthews, who has been regularly seen cheering the Chiefs, was once again present at the Hard Rock Stadium to root for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Matthews was a constant presence on social media, documenting the game with frequent tweets. Notably, when the Chiefs were down trailing in the third quarter, Matthews tweeted support for the Chiefs posting 'Do not ever, ever count us out.'

DO NOT EVER EVER COUNT US OUT — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 3, 2020

With Chiefs running out eventual winners, Brittany Matthews soon found her way onto the pitch when Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl win. Patrick Mahomes was seen embracing Matthews after the game and the duo even shared a passionate kiss to celebrate the monumental victory.

WE ARE CHAMPIONSSS🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes finished the game with 26 out of 41 completed passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite a shaky start by the 24-year-old, the quarterback sprung to life in the final quarter to inspire the comeback. Patrick Mahomes even took home the Super Bowl MVP award.

Patrick Mahomes has started 36 games in the NFL.



He’s won an MVP.

He’s quarterbacked a top 5 scoring offense in NFL history.

He’s lead the 4th greatest playoff comeback ever... in a quarter.

He’s lead the 2nd greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

He’s won Super Bowl MVP. — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes with girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Chiefs vs 49ers

