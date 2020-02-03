Super Bowl 2020: Shakira's Performance Sparks Off A Meme Fest, Check Tweets

Super Bowl 2020 has been one of the much-awaited events. The event held on Sunday night saw pop singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in Miami. While Shakira gave a power-packed performance and made the audience go gaga over her iconic song Hips Don’t Lie, a moment from her performance sparked off meme fest on social media.
Shakira, during her performance, went into the crowd while she was singing her iconic music track Hips Don’t Lie. The singer then came back on stage and as the camera zoomed for a close-up shot, Shakira rolled her tongue and made a sound that went on to become a meme immediately.
Who did it better? Patrick or shakira #leedleleedle #ShakiraXJLoSuperBowl #ShakiraBowl #ShakiraSuperBowl2020 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow 🏈👅 pic.twitter.com/2sb8Ljjmqh— Gabrielle Cayao (@gabby_cayao) February 3, 2020
Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show #Shakira #ShakiraXJLoSuperBowl #ShakiraSuperBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/jGN2oYS73i— eric duyette (@EDuyette) February 3, 2020
Spongebob on his way to hunt jellyfish #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime #ShakiraSuperBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/ClOuezfaPK— Nathan Haupt (@nathannhaupt) February 3, 2020
Shakira half time super bowl show meme #ShakiraSuperBowl2020 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #meme #superbowlmeme #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hlRw6Dn6r9— isaiah (@youngicyzay) February 3, 2020
Parents: Don’t embarrass us out in public— Haley Tuttle (@Yelah_Turnt) February 3, 2020
Me: *2 seconds later* #Shakira #ShakiraSuperBowl2020 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/EEz5bEcJHd
When someone talks about a nice chianti and some fava beans.#PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl #HannibalLecter #Shakira #ShakiraXJLoSuperBowl #shakiratongue #SuperBowl2020 #HalftimeShow #ShakiraBowl #ShakiraSuperBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/afvi1y3Ozp— JM (@JMjustcomedy) February 3, 2020
My 2020 energy is #ShakiraSuperBowl2020. #SuperBowl #NastyGalsDoItBetter pic.twitter.com/kaAUGV11H2— NASTY GAL (@NastyGal) February 3, 2020
We just gonna ignore the fact that shakira did this on stage? pic.twitter.com/kNUOseu07x— Alex Rodriguez (@therealarod27) February 3, 2020
Nobody:— Zaniya✟. (@Zaaniiyaa) February 3, 2020
Shakira at Halftime: pic.twitter.com/n7uUwwekje
