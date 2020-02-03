Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Super Bowl 2020: Shakira's Performance Sparks Off A Meme Fest, Check Tweets

Music

Super Bowl Halftime was marked with the performance of JLo and Shakira in Miami. Shakira, during her set, did a moment that became a meme immediately.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2020 has been one of the much-awaited events. The event held on Sunday night saw pop singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in Miami. While Shakira gave a power-packed performance and made the audience go gaga over her iconic song Hips Don’t Lie, a moment from her performance sparked off meme fest on social media.

Shakira, during her performance, went into the crowd while she was singing her iconic music track Hips Don’t Lie. The singer then came back on stage and as the camera zoomed for a close-up shot, Shakira rolled her tongue and made a sound that went on to become a meme immediately.

Here’s how Twitterati made the moment a perfect meme material

 

 

 

 

Also Read| Super Bowl 2020: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to honour Kobe Bryant

Also Read| Shakira's new single 'Me Gusta' in collaboration with Anuel AA out!

 

Also Read| Jennifer Lopez and Shakira on bad terms over 'Super Bowl 2020' performance?

Also Read| Shakira recently spilled beans on her top beauty secrets, check them out here!

Image Courtesy: Shakira Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NOVAK DJOKOVIC BEATS THIEM
SWAMY ON NATIONAL HERALD CASE
OWAISI HINTS AT ''JAIL BHARO"
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER 5-0 WHITEWASH
HRITHIK ROSHAN- PREITY ZINTA PARTY
PAK ENVOY ADVISES AGAINST EVACUATE