Super Bowl 2020: Shakira's Performance Sparks Off A Meme Fest, Check Tweets

Super Bowl 2020 has been one of the much-awaited events. The event held on Sunday night saw pop singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in Miami. While Shakira gave a power-packed performance and made the audience go gaga over her iconic song Hips Don’t Lie, a moment from her performance sparked off meme fest on social media.

Shakira, during her performance, went into the crowd while she was singing her iconic music track Hips Don’t Lie. The singer then came back on stage and as the camera zoomed for a close-up shot, Shakira rolled her tongue and made a sound that went on to become a meme immediately.

Here’s how Twitterati made the moment a perfect meme material

We just gonna ignore the fact that shakira did this on stage? pic.twitter.com/kNUOseu07x — Alex Rodriguez (@therealarod27) February 3, 2020

Image Courtesy: Shakira Instagram

