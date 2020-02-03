Patrick Mahomes Was Urged To Pursue Baseball Career By MLB Legend Alex Rodriguez

On Sunday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes stood at the pinnacle of the NFL. With the 31-20 comeback win over the resilient San Francisco 49ers, Patrick Mahomes became the first player in NFL history to secure a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP award before the age of 25. However, things could have been a lot different for Patrick Mahomes had he taken the advice of 14-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez.

Patrick Mahomes MLB career was given impetus by Alex Rodriguez

.@PatrickMahomes used to BRING IT on the mound back in the day. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fr9if4r6u4 — MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) February 1, 2020

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez reportedly told Patrick Mahomes that there was "no future" in football, back when the Super Bowl LIV MVP was still undecided between the two sports. Interestingly, Alex Rodriguez, played alongside Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat, with the Rangers during the 2001 baseball season. In an interview with a media publication, Alex Rodriguez admitted to telling Patrick Mahomes, "If you don’t hear one thing that I ever tell you, you better listen to this. There is no money, there is no future, there is no history in football. You have to play baseball!'”

However, Alex Rodriguez also said that he was glad the Chiefs star did not take his advice and opted to pursue a career in football instead. With Patrick Mahomes clinching the MVP award at Super Bowl LIV, the 'Patrick Mahomes MLB career' story will be, but a forgotten page in the book of the Chiefs star's career.

Chiefs vs 49ers highlights: Chiefs mount late resurgence

The scoreline well into the third quarter at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami read 20-10, in favour of the 49ers. However, the Chiefs have demonstrated time and time again that no deficit is insurmountable when it comes to a Patrick Mahomes-led offence. With the 2018 NFL MVP overcoming a sluggish start to the game, the Chiefs racked up 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come from behind in the 31-20 win. It was a first Super Bowl win for coach Andy Reid and a first Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs in 50 years.

