Patrick Mahomes Expresses Surprise At Being 'Name Dropped' In Drake New Song

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't bemused after he made a surprise mention in the Drake new album Scary Hours 2 EP. The NFL superstar became the latest athlete to be name-dropped by rap superstar which was released on Friday. Along with Mahomes, San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan also featured on the song.

Drake new album: Rap superstar name drops Patrick Mahomes in Lemon Pepper freestyle

Canadian rap star Drake referenced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," a song from his new EP, Scary Hours 2, that was released Friday. Drake raps, “Patty Mahomes ‘bout to fall short a couple hunnid/Signed, sealed, delivered.../She witnessed me sign off on some undeniable numbers,” saying that the Super Bowl champion’s record contract is still not enough for him. Later in the same verse, he adds: "For real, and my city love me like DeMar DeRozan".

Mahomes signed a record-breaking 10-year extension worth up to $503 million. He’s guaranteed $477 million of that money. It bettered the $426.5 million deal Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout signed a year before as the richest contract in sports history. The 25-year-old bags a guaranteed $45 million a year, the highest average salary in the NFL.

The Chiefs superstar took to Twitter to respond to the lyrics with a simple GIF. It’s a clip from Drake’s “Popstar” video where the rapper is flooded with messages from DJ Khaled to make the visual for the song. The rapper looks at his phone, mum in his disappointment. It seems like Mahomes, who appears in State Farm commercials alongside Drake, jocularly didn't appear to enjoy his shoutout.

Mahomes underwent a toe surgery following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss in the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 25-year-old has a three-month recovery span and will be hoping to participate in the team's June minicamp. The expectation is that he will be ready to go by the start of training camp later in the summer.

Off the field, Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews are planning to get married, but no date has been released as of yet. Although the fitness influencer did not give details about exactly where or when the upcoming ceremony will be held, she did include the hashtag #2022, meaning they'll have another year to prepare for the special moment. The couple, who have been dating since their high-school days welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes on February 20.

(Image Courtesy: Patrick Mahomes Twitter, Drake Instagram)