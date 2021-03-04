Terry Bradshaw Net Worth: NFL Legend's Career Earnings, Wives And Personal Life Details

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw found his name doing the rounds on the internet after a Twitter account, Quirky Research, unearthed that the former Pittsburgh Steelers star had undergone surgery under the alias of Tom Brady in 1983. Back then, Tom Brady was a six-year-old California boy dreaming of making it big in the NFL. On the 38th anniversary of the story, here's a look at Terry Bradshaw net worth, career earnings, and personal life.

Terry Bradshaw net worth: Terry Bradshaw career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Terry Bradshaw's net worth can be estimated to be around $45 million. Much of the 72-year-old's net worth can be accounted to his career as a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and his later career as a TV presenter, analyst and actor. The legendary quarterback reportedly made $470,000 for his final NFL season of 1983, while he is also known to earn a massive $2 million a year from his contract with Fox Sports.

Following his retirement, Terry Bradshaw invested heavily in real estate buying a host of properties around Texas, Oklahoma, and Mexico worth $13 million. The NFL legend suffered a $900k loss by selling his properties on a hunch, just before the 2008 housing crash. Had he waited around for a few months, Bradshaw would have been bankrupt due to the losses incurred. In 2016, Terry sold a gorgeous home on 12-acres in Hawaii for $2.7 million while has listed his 744-acre ranch in southern Oklahoma in 2019. While no price has been mentioned, the ranch had been previously listed for between $10 and $12 million. Bradshaw also sold properties in Jacksonville and Bradenton for a combined $3 million in the last two years.

On this date in 1983, the winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history checked into a Louisiana hospital using an assumed name. pic.twitter.com/Yr3ujc0fHC — Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) March 3, 2021

Terry Bradshaw wives, children and other personal life details

Terry Bradshaw has been married four times, the first of which was to Melissa Babish, who was Miss Teen America in 1969. They married in 1972 and separated a year later. The NFL legend then married ice skater JoJo Starbuck in 1976 before separating once again in 1983. His third wife was Charla Hopkins, his family attorney. The couple wed in 1983 and had two children, Rachel and Erin, before separating in 1999.

Bradshaw's fourth and current marriage was in 2014 to his longtime girlfriend Tammy, with the duo tying the knot after dating each other for 15 years. Erin Bradshaw shows champion paint and quarter horses and is an honours graduate of the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. Meanwhile, Rachel Bradshaw is a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and appeared in Nashville (2007), a reality television series about young musicians trying to make it in Nashville, and is the widow of former Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas.

(Image Courtesy: AP)