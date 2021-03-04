Tom Brady Justifies Chucking The Lombardi Trophy: 'I Was Not Thinking At That Moment'

Tom Brady caused a furore on social media last month during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl celebrations after he infamously chucked the Lombardi Trophy across Tampa’s Hillsborough River. With the champions celebrating on a boat parade due to coronavirus restrictions, the veteran quarterback threw the revered trophy from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate on another vessel. The incident offended many including the trophy makers' daughter, who demanded an apology from the 43-year-old.

Also Read: Louis Nix Death: Ex-NFL Player's Mother Reveals Gut-wrenching Details On Tragedy

Tom Brady on James Corden show: NFL legend reveals he was 'not thinking at that moment'

NFL legend Tom Brady appeared on The Late Night show by James Corden on Tuesday and the veteran quarterback provided insight into what was going on in his head before he chucked the Lombardi Trophy to Cameron Brate. The 43-year-old said, "First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems really fun to do'. Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there’s a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. ... I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet [in the river]. I’m so happy that Cam [Brate caught it]".

Also Read: How Many Super Bowls Has Terry Bradshaw Won? Why Did The NFL Legend Surprisingly Retire?

My adorable 8 yr old daughter is the only one making sense @latelateshow https://t.co/DNv5AVFeVW pic.twitter.com/59y1TeA3Hx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 3, 2021

During the Tom Brady interview, the Bucs superstar also lauded his daughter, Vivi, for urging him not to throw the trophy. She can be heard shouting “Daddy, no!” on the video of the incident just before the throw. The Bucs superstar said, “That’s my little eight-year-old daughter. Who could imagine that an eight-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area? I mean, she’s the voice of reason. Go figure."

Also Read: Terry Bradshaw Underwent Elbow Surgery Under Alias 'Tom Brady' In 1983, Confirms NFL Icon

During the interview, Tom Brady and James Corden also discussed how the clean-living NFL legend needed help while walking off the boat. Corden asked Brady if his unsteadiness was due to his sea legs or alcohol. The former Patriots star said that it was a 'combination of both' and was happy to be on land at that point. The 43-year-old said, "It was definitely a moment of celebration. I’m happy I’m being surrounded by my fellow quarterback [Ryan Griffin] at the right place at the right time. Who could have a friend better than that? Making sure I was just so comfortable walking off the boat like that".

Also Read: NFL Rumours: Dak Prescott Wants To Be Paid Right Behind Chiefs Superstar Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady underwent a successful knee operation following the Super Bowl 2021 success as he aims to help the Buccaneers defend their title. The veteran quarterback had a cleanup surgery following some discomfort in his knee, and reports suggest that the 43-year-old should be back on the field by June. Brady should be fit enough to resume training and participate in training camps ahead of the new season if NFL does plan on scheduling those events amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: Buccaneers Instagram)